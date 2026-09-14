Mass Funeral Held for 27 School Fire Victims in Eastern Congo

Hundreds of mourners gathered in eastern Congo on Monday for a mass funeral to bury 27 young victims of a devastating school fire. Families wept openly as local officials laid down wreaths and delivered speeches honoring the children lost in the disaster.

The solemn ceremony brought together grieving relatives, community members, and regional authorities in a collective display of sorrow. Wreaths were placed near the rows of coffins, marking a dark moment for the local community as leaders addressed the crowd to offer condolences and official support to the bereaved families.

The investigation into the cause of the fire and the identification of all victims remain ongoing. Authorities have scheduled subsequent administrative reviews to determine institutional accountability and safety standards across regional educational facilities, with further updates expected from local disaster management committees.