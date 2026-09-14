Lockheed Martin Builds Four New Vectis Stealth Combat Drones

Lockheed Martin’s secretive Skunk Works division is expanding its footprint in autonomous aviation. The group announced on September 14 that it is building four additional units of its newly unveiled stealth autonomous drone, named Vectis, accelerating a combat aircraft program slated for its first flight by late 2027.

Skunk Works Doubles Down on Vectis Fleet

The announcement followed a major Air Force conference near Washington, D.C. It doubles down on an uncrewed system that remains more than a year away from leaving the ground.

According to breakingdefense.com, the newly revealed Vectis is a large Group 5 unmanned combat aircraft. It features a tailless, lambda-wing layout and a top-mounted inlet engineered for a low radar signature.

Inside the Jet-Black Loyal Wingman

Skunk Works officials describe the jet-black aircraft as a survivable, lethal, and reusable autonomous drone. It is meant to operate as a loyal wingman for crewed fighter jets.

OJ Sanchez, Vice President and General Manager of Skunk Works, confirmed that development is already underway.

“We’re in progress now on the Vectis prototype… parts are ordered, the team is in work, and we intend to fly in the next two years,” Sanchez said, according to defenseone.com.

Interchangeable Payloads and Extended Range

The Vectis platform relies on a modular, open architecture. This supports interchangeable payloads, including air-to-air missiles, precision-strike bombs, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance sensors.

According to twz.com and theaviationist.com, the drone’s design affords the range and endurance necessary for operations in expansive theaters such as the Indo-Pacific and Europe.

Cost-Effective Survivability and Market Rivalry

The program is self-funded by Lockheed Martin. It uses digital design and manufacturing techniques adapted from next-generation fighter initiatives.

At the same time, the platform parallels the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft concept. Skunk Works positions the aircraft to deliver high survivability at a cost-effective price point, sizing the platform smaller than an F-16 while maintaining a niche above prior Lockheed test drones.

Next-Generation Integration and 2027 Flight Target

The emergence of Vectis places Lockheed Martin alongside a competitive field of uncrewed platforms. This field includes Boeing’s MQ-25 and MQ-28, Northrop’s RQ-180, and stealth systems developed by foreign competitors.

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Designed to integrate alongside crewed platforms like the F-35, F-22, and future sixth-generation fighters, the drone aims to expand the tactical reach of allied airpower. It also seeks to mitigate risk to human pilots during high-threat missions.

With prototype components already ordered and fabrication underway at Skunk Works facilities, the program’s timeline points toward an initial flight test by late 2027.