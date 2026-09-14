Official Website of Seoul: Policies, History, Culture & Tourism

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has expanded its free online education platform, Seoul Learn, raising the income eligibility threshold from 60% to 80% of the median income as of July 2026. Designed to bridge the severe after-school learning gap driven by income disparities, the initiative now incorporates 28 online learning platforms and targets vulnerable youth across South Korea’s capital.

Education inequality remains a pressing structural challenge in urban East Asia. According to Statistics Korea Household Survey data from February 2024, households in the top 20% income bracket spend roughly 8.32 times more on education than those in the bottom 20%. This stark financial divide creates a direct link between household income and educational outcomes, locking underprivileged youth out of competitive university admissions and high-quality tutoring services.

Seoul Learn was launched in August 2021 to counter this trend. Initially partnering with nine digital learning platforms—including Megastudy, Mbest, and Daesung MyMac—the city designed the service to support welfare recipients and lower-income youth living below 50% of the median income. Over the subsequent five years, the city steadily broadened the program’s scope.

By 2022, the framework grew to include legally recognized single-parent families and North Korean defector youth, alongside personalized career and college entrance counseling services. The inclusion continued through 2023 with the signing of an EBS platform integration agreement, followed in 2024 by an AI-based learning diagnostic service and a partnership with Gangnam Ingang Middle and High School. By mid-2026, the number of participating online platforms reached 28.

Broadening Access Across Municipalities and Income Brackets

Beyond raising the income ceiling to 80% of the median income in July 2026, the Seoul Metropolitan Government extended eligibility to several specific demographic groups. These include families with three or more children with household incomes at or below 100% of the median income, children attending community child centers, and grandchildren of persons eligible for veterans affairs benefits whose household income sits at or below 100% of the median.

Here is why that matters for regional cohesion: Seoul has not kept this initiative entirely within its municipal borders. Starting in late 2024 and continuing through 2026, the Seoul Metropolitan Government signed educational cooperation agreements with multiple regional entities, including Chungcheongbuk-do, Pyeongchang-gun, Gimpo City, Incheon City, Taebaek City, Yecheon-gun, and Yeongam-gun. These cross-jurisdictional compacts extend elements of the Seoul Learn ecosystem beyond the capital, attempting to address educational disparities in provincial areas as well.

Evolution of Seoul Learn Access and Infrastructure (2021–2026) Year Key Milestone Platform Count 2021 Launch for households below 50% median income; 500 graduate mentors added. 9 2022 Single-parent and North Korean defector youth added; counseling launched. 14 2023 EBS integration agreement signed. 19 2024 AI diagnostics introduced; income threshold raised to 60%; Gangnam Ingang added. 21 2025 Regional cooperation agreements signed with Incheon, Gimpo, and others. 25 2026 Income threshold raised to 80%; large families and veterans’ grandchildren included. 28

Mentorship forms another core pillar of the initiative. Alongside digital course access, the city recruits hundreds of university graduate students annually to serve as online mentors, guiding students through study plans and academic hurdles. Programs like “Seoul Learn Mate” allow members of the general public to experience the platform firsthand, fostering broader community engagement with the policy.

As Seoul continues to refine its public welfare infrastructure—alongside initiatives like the Climate Pass transport card and expanding autonomous bus networks—Seoul Learn stands out as a major municipal effort to deploy digital public goods against systemic social inequality.

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