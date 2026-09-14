Travis Kelce Addresses NFL Retirement and Future with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has addressed his NFL future ahead of the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. At 36 years old, Kelce confirmed he still possesses a strong competitive drive and remains undecided on whether the upcoming campaign will be his final year in professional football.

Evaluating the Competitive Drive and Metrics

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their opening matchup against the Denver Broncos, attention naturally turns to the twilight of Travis Kelce’s career. Turning 37 in October, the veteran tight end sits at an age where retirement discussions become standard fixtures in the NFL landscape. Yet, speaking with ESPN’s Chris Berman ahead of the Monday night clash, Kelce made it clear that his passion for the gridiron hasn’t wavered.

Kelce stated, “I still have the desire to go out there and compete, and I still think I can compete at a high level.” He further emphasized his emotional connection to the sport by adding, “I love this game so much that I’m not ready to go into that next phase yet.” That sentiment offers temporary relief to Chiefs Kingdom, even if the long-term horizon remains fluid.