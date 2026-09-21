Huawei Launches Fintelligent AI Solution to Accelerate Agentic Finance

At the HUAWEI CONNECT 2026 summit in Shanghai, Huawei Digital Finance BU CEO Jason Cao launched the Fintelligent AI solution globally. Built on the openJiuwen open-source financial agent platform, the architecture tackles enterprise scalability, security, and sustainability by integrating three smart factories: the Agent Factory, the Token Factory, and the Data and Knowledge Factory.

Architecting the Shift Toward Agentic Banking

The enterprise AI race has fundamentally pivoted. We are no longer competing over raw model capabilities. Instead, the battleground has shifted to enterprise-grade system orchestration. During his keynote address titled “Master Your AI to Advance Agentic Banking,” Jason Cao introduced the guiding industry slogan: “Master your AI to master your intelligence.”

According to Huawei, true AI mastery requires independent model selection, secure operations, large-scale reproduction, and continuous capability evolution. Rather than locking financial institutions into a single proprietary stack, Fintelligent leans on an open infrastructure. This design allows global banks, insurers, and securities firms to embed generative intelligence directly into core business operations without sacrificing institutional governance.

Inside the Three Smart Factories

Fintelligent breaks down enterprise AI implementation into three distinct production pipelines that bridge raw data, unstructured documents, compute tokens, and multi-agent execution workflows.

Photo: fr.finance.yahoo.com

The Agent Factory: Powered by the openJiuwen open-source financial agent platform, this environment moves banks past isolated applications. Built on a financial-grade production core, openJiuwen supplies enterprise-tier reliability, a centralized development and operation environment, and stable multi-agent collaboration frameworks.

Powered by the openJiuwen open-source financial agent platform, this environment moves banks past isolated applications. Built on a financial-grade production core, openJiuwen supplies enterprise-tier reliability, a centralized development and operation environment, and stable multi-agent collaboration frameworks. The Token Factory (TokeNexus): Managing operational expenditure in high-throughput inference requires strict lifecycle governance. TokeNexus handles end-to-end token planning, production, scheduling, and cost optimization, ensuring sustainable compute resource allocation across large-scale deployments.

Managing operational expenditure in high-throughput inference requires strict lifecycle governance. TokeNexus handles end-to-end token planning, production, scheduling, and cost optimization, ensuring sustainable compute resource allocation across large-scale deployments. The Data and Knowledge Factory: This pipeline ingests legacy banking rules, transactional logs, and unstructured documents. Through the newly launched Financial Agentic Data Solution, it translates raw datasets into curated knowledge assets that agents can reliably audit and execute.

Furthermore, Huawei integrated an ontology-driven AI coding approach within this knowledge pipeline. By parsing legacy core systems and extracting buried business logic, the infrastructure converts archaic codebases into reusable semantic assets for automated system modernization.

Global Footprint and Market Context

Deploying infrastructure of this magnitude requires deep industry integration. Alongside the Fintelligent rollout, Huawei joined forces with international banking and insurance partners to unveil the Huawei Global Financial Lighthouse 2026, showcasing nine flagship reference cases for digital transformation.

Photo: prnewswire.com

Huawei’s footprint in this sector spans over 16 years. The technology giant currently supports more than 7,100 financial customers across over 80 countries and regions, including 54 of the world’s top 100 banks. By pairing open-source orchestration engines like openJiuwen with structured token governance via TokeNexus, Huawei is attempting to establish the default operating system for the next generation of global agentic finance.