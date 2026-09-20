Moscow Drone Attacks and Parliamentary Election Disruption

Hundreds of drones targeted Moscow and its surrounding region on the final day of the country’s parliamentary elections, resulting in at least two deaths and damage to a major oil refinery. Authorities accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt the polls, reporting that 1,600 drones were intercepted overall, with 450 aimed directly at the capital.

The Bottom Line Over 1,600 total drones were reported intercepted by authorities across the region during the final day of voting. At least two fatalities and damage to a major oil refinery were confirmed following the strikes. Authorities blamed Ukraine for the aerial assault to disrupt the parliamentary elections.

The Escalation on the Final Day of Voting

The aerial assault struck on Sunday, the final day of the country’s parliamentary elections. The city’s mayor stated that over 1,600 drones in total were intercepted and shot down.

Out of that total figure, 450 unmanned aerial vehicles targeted Moscow.

Infrastructure and Human Toll

At least two people lost their lives in the chaos.

Beyond the human tragedy, critical infrastructure sustained blows. Authorities confirmed that a major oil refinery in the region suffered damage.

Official Accusations and Electoral Context

Authorities accused Ukraine of trying to disrupt the poll, asserting that the timing of the wave—coinciding with the final day of parliamentary voting—was intended to disrupt the process.

The Broader Impact on Regional Stability