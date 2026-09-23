Hyundai Bayon Bookings Open in India: AI-Powered SUV Arrives

Hyundai Motor India Limited has officially commenced bookings for its upcoming tech-enabled SUV, the Hyundai BAYON, targeting buyers looking for advanced technology and future-ready mobility. Positioned as an Intelligent Utility Vehicle, the mid-size offering introduces an in-built generative AI voice assistant designed to facilitate more natural and intuitive interactions between the driver and the vehicle. The automaker has opened reservations at an initial booking amount of ₹11,000.

The vehicle is built on the Global K Enhanced Platform and is engineered to meet 5-star Indian safety standards, placing a heavy emphasis on structural rigidity and occupant protection. According to company leadership, the launch is tailored specifically to new-age consumers who prioritize digital integration and modern styling alongside everyday utility.

“At Hyundai Motor India, we continuously strive to redefine mobility experiences through meaningful innovation,” said Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited. He noted that the SUV seamlessly integrates advanced technology, futuristic design, and comprehensive safety into a single package designed to resonate with modern Indian consumers.

Design, Dimensions, and Platform Architecture

Spanning 4.2 meters in length, the mid-size SUV balances exterior proportions with an interior layout focused on space utilization. The manufacturer highlights that the cabin provides ample legroom, headroom, and shoulder room for all occupants. Visually, the model features a sculpted bonnet design, a futuristic front fascia, and signature H-Edge LED DRLs that establish a distinct road presence. Additional exterior elements include geometric wheel arches, wrap-around door cladding, and bridge-type roof rails.

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The vehicle’s engineering centers around five core pillars designated by the automaker: Intelligence On, Safety On, Comfort On, Performance On, and Style On. The platform choice, the Global K Enhanced Platform, serves as the structural foundation for the brand’s safety and performance goals in the region.

Powertrain Options and Reservation Process

Under the hood, the vehicle relies on a petrol powertrain engineered to deliver a refined and fuel-efficient driving experience. Buyers can select between a manual transmission and Hyundai’s smooth Intelligent Variable Transmission, depending on individual driving preferences.

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Prospective buyers can place reservations online through the official Hyundai website or in person at any authorized dealership across the country by paying the initial amount. While bookings are now active, the automaker has not yet announced a definitive delivery schedule, noting that delivery timelines for the upcoming festive season will be communicated closer to the official launch date.