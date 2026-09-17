Icarus Robotics Tests ‘Joy’ Robot in Parabolic Flights Ahead of 2027 ISS Mission

Icarus Robotics, a New York-based startup, completed four parabolic flight tests in Canada to validate its free-flying Joy robot ahead of a scheduled 2027 demonstration on the International Space Station (ISS). The microgravity trials yielded 22 minutes of zero-G operational data, testing the platform’s flight controller, sensor suite, and dual manipulators.

Engineering Zero-Gravity Mobility

Operating hardware inside a pressurized microgravity environment like the ISS introduces physics challenges. Shifting masses in cargo bags create controls problems. To tackle this, Icarus Robotics designed Joy to use onboard fans for propulsion through the pressurized space inside the ISS. But propulsion is only half the engineering hurdle.

The robot features two robotic arms built for dexterity. During the recent parabolic flights aboard a test aircraft in Canada—coordinated with Chris Hadfield due to a lack of available U.S. facilities—the engineering team gathered performance metrics. These tests evaluated the performance of Joy’s flight controller, sensor suite and manipulation capabilities, ensuring the system could maintain stability before integration.

“We had to work with Chris Hadfield to get a capability to do testing,” Ethan Barajas, CEO and co-founder of Icarus Robotics, explained to SpaceNews regarding the cross-border testing campaign.

The Roadmap to On-Orbit Autonomy

Building an autonomous system for space requires real-world training data. Rather than attempting to program every single edge case in a terrestrial lab, Icarus is taking a data-driven approach.

Initially, the startup plans to teleoperate Joy from the ground. This strategy allows the company to field-test the physical hardware on the ISS quickly while harvesting expert human demonstration data. According to Jaime Palmer, co-founder and chief technology officer of Icarus, capturing this operational telemetry is the critical catalyst for future machine learning models.

“The mission is to actually get to the environment, test our hardware in that environment, and then collect that just super valuable expert human demonstration data,” Palmer told The Robot Report. “Because what that unlocks for us is so huge. The idea [is] having a fully trained, autonomous, learned robot brain [that] can start from getting that real data in that real environment.”

To refine these teleoperation loops, the team has drawn inspiration from medical robotics. Palmer noted that surgical robots represent a frontier in robot teleoperations, informing how Icarus engineers control architectures for their platform.

Commercial Infrastructure and the Voyager Partnership

Getting hardware onto the orbital laboratory requires navigating mission management, safety certifications, and launch logistics. To clear these hurdles, Icarus entered into a mission management contract with Voyager Technologies Inc., which operates the only commercial airlock onboard the ISS.

Photo: spacenews.com

Under the agreement, Voyager oversees payload integration, safety certification, and real-time mission execution support. This partnership lets the startup concentrate on solving the challenges of operating a robot in zero gravity around people.

“Voyager allows us to think about the fundamentals of the robotics problems that we’re solving,” Barajas stated to The Robot Report. “San Diego-based Voyager is the type of company that brings things from ideal to real systems in space.”

Scott Rodriguez, vice president of government programs at Voyager, emphasized the logistical role of his firm. “Our job should be pretty easy here. We just are the implementation partner. We enable what they want to do,” Rodriguez noted. “They focus on their research and their science, their technology, and we just get them up there and help them execute it.”

Relieving Astronaut Workloads

Once operational on the ISS, Joy will target repetitive, time-consuming logistical chores that currently pull astronauts away from more important research projects. Cargo management leads the priority list.

Robots for Space Stations | Icarus Robotics

“The first is on the cargo and logistics side of things, moving cargo bags from A to B—that’s extremely time-consuming,” Barajas detailed. “You’re dealing with the shifting masses in these cargo bags, where you might not know what’s inside of them. That’s a really tough controls problem.”

Beyond hauling cargo bags, the robot will eventually handle physical manipulation tasks to open these bags and do the logistics of what the cargo is inside of it and where it goes. Scientific experiments also present opportunities. Setup and tool location often consume a large portion of an experiment’s timeline. Introducing a free-flying assistant aims to reduce those overhead hours.

“We could free astronauts up to do scientific research and comp,” Rodriguez added, highlighting the operational efficiency gains expected from the deployment.

The Broader Orbital Landscape

The successful parabolic tests arrive amid a bottleneck in domestic aerospace infrastructure. U.S. firms have historically relied on Florida-based Zero-G for microgravity flights, but those operations are temporarily paused. Consequently, startups are looking northward or toward European facilities like the Center for Space and Aviation Switzerland and Liechtenstein, where Starlab Space plans testing.

Photo: therobotreport.com

Despite these terrestrial testing hurdles, private capital is moving into commercial space infrastructure as the ISS is meant to be succeeded by other stations when it retires around 2030. Icarus raised $6.1 million in seed funding last year, scaling its hardware from concept to production-ready prototypes.

Barajas views the Joy platform as a stepping stone toward a larger industrial shift in orbit. The long-term vision encompasses a robotic workforce capable of maintaining orbital data centers, assembling lunar infrastructure, and making sustained human presence in space viable.