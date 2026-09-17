Ireland Boycotts 2027 Eurovision Over Gaza Deaths

Ireland will boycott the Eurovision Song Contest for a second year in a row, with national broadcaster RTÉ confirming it will neither participate in nor broadcast the 2027 competition. According to RTÉ, the decision is a direct response to the ongoing loss of civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, alongside concerns over the denial of independent access for international journalists.

The Bottom Line The Decision: RTÉ confirmed that Ireland will sit out the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, matching its boycott of the 2026 event.

RTÉ confirmed that Ireland will sit out the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, matching its boycott of the 2026 event. The Reasoning: Broadcaster officials cited the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and restrictions on international press access as justifications that make participation untenable.

Broadcaster officials cited the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and restrictions on international press access as justifications that make participation untenable. Broader Impact: Ireland joins Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS as the second nation to formally withdraw from the 2027 contest, which is scheduled to take place in Burgas, Bulgaria.

A Continuing Cultural Standpoint The cultural fallout from geopolitical tensions continues to reshape Europe’s premier song contest. Ireland’s ongoing absence follows a vote by European broadcasters in December 2025 that indirectly allowed Israel’s Kan to participate in the competition. While Israel ultimately finished second in the 2026 contest won by Bulgaria, the underlying divisions among participating nations have only deepened. Here is the kicker. Eurovision organizers have consistently framed the annual event as a unifying cultural bridge, yet national broadcasters are increasingly utilizing their participation—or lack thereof—as a diplomatic lever. Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, addressed the withdrawal by stating that organizers “regret that RTÉ will not be participating in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, but we fully respect their decision and recognise the huge contribution they have made to the Contest.” Green added that discussions remain open for future participation.

Broadcaster Alignment and the 2027 Contest Landscape The anti-participation movement within public service broadcasting is gaining tangible momentum. By aligning with the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS—which also announced it would sit out the 2027 event—RTÉ is solidifying a bloc of dissenting public networks. But the math tells a different story regarding the European Broadcasting Union’s structural stance; Green has previously emphasized that EBU members spoke “conclusively” during the 2025 vote, shutting down expectations of a revised policy ahead of the Burgas finals. Photo: deadline.com The 2027 competition is slated to culminate at the Arena Burgas on May 15, hosted by Bulgaria. Yet, the persistent absence of heavyweight cultural players like Ireland threatens to cast a long shadow over the proceedings, transforming what is typically pitched as a purely apolitical celebration of pop music into a visible barometer of international friction. Eurovision 2027 Broadcaster Actions and Event Details Broadcaster / Entity Action / Status Key Context RTÉ (Ireland) Boycotting 2027 Contest Cites Gaza humanitarian crisis and press restrictions; skipped 2026 event as well. AVROTROS (Netherlands) Withdrawing from 2027 Second major national broadcaster to pull out alongside Ireland. EBU / Martin Green Managing Organization Stated regret over RTÉ’s exit while emphasizing the contest’s unifying mission. Host City (Burgas, Bulgaria) Hosting 2027 Event Scheduled to host the grand final at Arena Burgas on May 15, 2027.

The Broader Broadcasting Calculus Public service broadcasters do not pull out of prime-time entertainment flagships lightly. By choosing to forgo both broadcast rights and competitor entry, RTÉ is absorbing a notable programming void. Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands boycott Eurovision over Israel's inclusion | ABC NEWS As preparations for Burgas ramp up, the EBU faces the delicate task of preserving the contest’s brand equity while managing a fragmented membership base. Whether additional nations will join Ireland and the Netherlands in dissent remains to be seen, but the structural fault lines within European public broadcasting have rarely been more exposed.