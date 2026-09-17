Land-Artist Saype Unveils Giant Eco-Friendly Fresco in the French Alps for Brad Pitt Film

As Paramount prepares to release Heart of the Beast on September 23, land artist Saype has unveiled a biodegradable 2,000-square-meter mural overlooking the Mont-Blanc massif in the French Alps, capturing the survival epic’s core theme of human-animal connection.

Studios rarely take chances on avant-garde ephemeral art for major blockbuster rollouts, but Paramount handed the French-Swiss artist total creative control for this high-altitude alpine installation.

The Bottom Line The Artwork: A massive 2,000-square-meter land art piece depicting a human hand meeting a dog’s paw, created at the Cormet de Roselend in Savoie at nearly 2,000 meters altitude.

A massive 2,000-square-meter land art piece depicting a human hand meeting a dog’s paw, created at the Cormet de Roselend in Savoie at nearly 2,000 meters altitude. The Release: Commissioned by Paramount to build buzz for the September 23 theatrical launch of Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer and starring Brad Pitt.

Commissioned by Paramount to build buzz for the September 23 theatrical launch of Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer and starring Brad Pitt. The Method: Crafted using a high-pressure paint gun and biodegradable pigments made from charcoal and chalk, ensuring the installation naturally vanishes as grass grows back within a month.

The Logistics of High-Altitude Land Art

Executing an installation of this scale nearly 2,000 meters up in the Savoie mountains is no small feat. According to regional reporting from France 3, the project required four months of planning and cooperation from local agricultural entities, including the Coopérative laitière du Beaufortain, which provided the plot at Plan de la Lai in Beaufort.

The physical execution took a full week of on-site labor. Saype had to carefully grid and peg the terrain before applying the mixture using a high-pressure pump. The logistics demanded hauling bags of charcoal for the black pigments, chalk for the whites, and roughly 400 liters of water up into the remote alpine pasture.

The project’s temporary nature is central to its design. The artist developed a paint formula using natural, biodegradable pigments that interact with the environment without causing permanent damage. “I finished before day-before-yesterday. The nature is still very fresh. Quickly, we are going to see flowers and grasses grow back on the spot. I love this moment when nature reclaims my trace,” Saype explained to regional journalists.

Connecting Wilderness Survival to Hollywood Scale

The thematic resonance between the artwork and the studio’s upcoming feature is striking. Heart of the Beast, helmed by director David Ayer, chronicles the wilderness survival tale of an injured former soldier and his canine companion stranded in the terrain of Alaska. By rendering a massive human hand and paw interlocking against the backdrop of the Mont-Blanc, the installation mirrors the film’s exploration of trust and vulnerability.

Project Detail Specification Artist Saype (Guillaume) Location Cormet de Roselend, Beaufortain Massif (Savoie, France) Surface Area Approx. 2,000 square meters Materials Charcoal, chalk, natural water-based biodegradable pigments Studio / Film Paramount / Heart of the Beast (Release: Sept 23)

The ephemeral aspect of the art—slated to fade completely beneath new grass and alpine flowers within weeks—echoes the precarious bonds central to Ayer’s film.

The Evolving Landscape of Studio Marketing

Paramount’s decision to grant carte blanche to a land artist known for transient eco-art highlights a shifting strategy in global film promotion.

Photo: france3-regions.franceinfo.fr

As the September 23 premiere approaches, the focus turns to whether this unique intersection of contemporary art and commercial cinema will successfully drive audiences to theaters. For now, visitors hiking near the Cormet de Roselend can witness a temporary monument to companionship before the mountain reclaims its pristine state.

What do you think of studios using ephemeral land art for movie promotions? Drop a comment below and let’s discuss.