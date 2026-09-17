Hundreds arrested in Indiana during recent five-day ICE crackdown

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 426 undocumented immigrants during a five-day operation across Indiana from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. The sweep, titled Operation Safe Community-Indiana, targeted individuals with criminal histories including sex crimes, drug trafficking, and domestic violence, primarily focusing on the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

Operation Safe Community-Indiana: Scale and Scope of the Crackdown

The five-day immigration enforcement operation carried out across Indiana resulted in the apprehension of 426 undocumented individuals, according to enforcement data released by the agency. While federal officials concentrated their targeted enforcement actions throughout the entirety of the state, most of the arrests occurred in Indianapolis, the state’s capital and primary population center.

The sweep mirrors similar operations in Atlanta and the Washington, D.C. area. Indiana falls under ICE Chicago’s operational jurisdiction. Operation Safe Community-Indiana displays Secretary Mullin’s commitment to arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens from American communities and is in keeping with President Trump’s promise to make America safe again.

Criminal Histories and Gang Affiliations Cited by Federal Officials

Federal authorities stated that every alien arrested during this operation was in violation of U.S. immigration law. The arrested population included individuals with criminal histories that include sex crimes, assault and battery, domestic assault, drug trafficking, assault with a dangerous weapon, other weapons crimes, fraud, identity theft, burglary, property damage, driving while intoxicated, public order crimes and more.

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In addition to individual criminal offenders, ICE officers arrested members of transnational criminal street gangs such as MS-13, 18th Street, and Tren de Aragua. Those arrested during Operation Safe Community-Indiana include William Humberto Giron, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador whose criminal history includes sexual battery, confinement, intimidation, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, DWI with bodily injury, failure to identify self and illegal reentry of a deported alien; Deyron Diaz-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua whose criminal history includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public officer criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, DWI and driving without a license; Jose Juan Senovio, an illegal alien from Mexico and validated member of the Surenos 13 street gang whose criminal history includes numerous drug crimes and failure to appear in court; Nicolas Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico whose criminal history includes domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal trespassing, DWI and possessing a firearm without a valid firearm ID; Rhod Offerley Neptune, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti whose criminal history includes burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and resisting a law enforcement officer; and Mario David Falla-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala whose criminal history includes domestic assault and battery, public records forgery, identity theft, false status documents and credit card larceny.

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Leadership Statements on Interagency Cooperation

Federal leadership pointed to state and local collaboration as a central factor in the operation’s execution, noting that law enforcement coordination protects communities.

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“Operation Safe Community-Indiana reflects ICE’s continued commitment to protecting Hoosier communities by working alongside our state and local law enforcement partners to arrest and remove criminal alien offenders who pose threats to public safety,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations acting Assistant Director Patricia Hyde. “Over the course of this five-day operation, ICE officers, in coordination with state and local law enforcement partners, arrested 426 illegal alien offenders across Indiana, including individuals with criminal histories involving sex crimes, assault, domestic violence, drug trafficking, weapons offenses and more. This operation underscores the fact that when law enforcement agencies cooperate, the American people are safer. We thank our state and local partners for their support and continued commitment to protecting communities across Indiana and the nation.” Photo: Washington Post ICE Agent Christian Castro Charged With Lying About Minnesota Shooting Patricia Hyde, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Acting Assistant Director

Local field leadership echoed those priorities, emphasizing the operational tempo maintained by officers on the ground.

“ICE officers worked relentlessly to locate, arrest and remove more than 400 illegal aliens from the streets of our Indiana communities during this brief but intense operation,” said ICE Chicago Deputy Field Office Director Raymond Hernandez. “Operations like this make for safer American neighborhoods. Every alien arrested during this operation was in violation of U.S. immigration law, and Indiana is safer today as a result of the hard work of our ICE officers.” Raymond Hernandez, ICE Chicago Deputy Field Office Director