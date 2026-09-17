Port of Charleston and Norfolk Southern Restore Rail Service to Huntsville

South Carolina Ports and Norfolk Southern have restored direct intermodal rail service between the Port of Charleston and Huntsville, Alabama, creating a vital daily logistics corridor for containerized freight moving across the Southeast.

Direct Rail Route Restored Between Charleston and Huntsville

Reconnecting America’s Industrial Heartland

The restoration of the Charleston–Huntsville intermodal service bridges an important gap for manufacturers and distributors operating in America’s industrial heartland.

Weighing Port-to-Door Performance and Capacity

Currently, approximately 25% of South Carolina Ports’ total container volume already moves by rail. This established network includes well-utilized connections to Inland Ports Greer and Dillon, alongside several other major Southeast freight hubs. Integrating Huntsville back into this matrix extends Charleston’s rail reach deeper into the interior market, providing localized distribution centers with a robust pathway for inbound and outbound goods.

For supply chain managers handling goods originating from Asia, the calculation goes far beyond simple ocean transit times. Shippers must evaluate port-to-door performance by carefully weighing rail schedule reliability, inland terminal cutoffs, local chassis availability, and final delivery appointment windows. While a direct rail option successfully cuts down reliance on a single trucking provider, logistics operators still face the critical task of managing efficient drayage at both ends of the journey.

Tracking Volume Growth and Peak Shipping Cycles

As freight volumes scale up along this newly reactivated corridor, industry observers will be watching closely to see how the daily frequency holds under pressure. If utilization rates continue to climb, Charleston is well-positioned to attract a larger share of discretionary Southeast cargo. However, terminal handoffs and local drayage constraints remain the ultimate proving ground for whether the service delivers its full time-saving benefits.