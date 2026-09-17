President Ruto Winds Up Nyanza Tour With Calls for Peaceful Political Mobilisation

President William Ruto wound up his multi-day tour of the Nyanza region on Thursday, September 17, 2026, with a series of project inspections across Homa Bay County. The head of state inspected the Kendu Bay ESP Market, the Misambi Modern Market located in Kabondo-Kasipul Constituency, and the Kijebi Market situated in Suba South. The visits marked the final leg of an extended trip designed to affirm his political grip on the electorate as the 10 August 2027 General Election draws near.

President Ruto Inspects Homa Bay Infrastructure on Final Leg of Nyanza Tour

During the tour, the President and other leaders urged the public to maintain peace and focus on nation-building. President Ruto launched several road projects and infrastructure initiatives aimed at spurring regional economic growth. Addressing residents during market inspections, the President thanked communities for their support and told off opposition leaders for lacking an agenda in their calls for him to be a “one-term” president.

“I urge the youths across the country not to be swayed by political leaders to cause mayhem and destruction. If there is any leader you don’t like, don’t attend their rallies,” Dr Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary for Interior and National Administration

Principal Secretary for Interior and National Administration Dr Raymond Omollo thanked the President for opening up many places in Nyanza and developing several parts of the country irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations. Dr Omollo urged the youth to stay focused and avoid being swayed by political leaders keen to advance their selfish interests, adding that President Ruto had shown trust in the youth and that they should not disappoint him. Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi stated that Nyanza residents are very grateful to President Ruto and love him because he is development-oriented.

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Economic Commitments and Aid for Local Businesses

Beyond infrastructure inspections, the administration rolled out direct financial and industrial pledges intended to boost local commerce. President Ruto told Governor Gladys Wanga that he would boost women starting businesses at the Kendu Bay ESP Market with KSh 3 million as seed capital. He also promised to help establish silos for cereals and ginneries to spur cotton farming.

Kaluma Dismisses Orengo’s Presidential Bid and Cites Regional Alignment

While national leaders emphasized economic development, fierce political friction surfaced on the ground regarding the region’s electoral alignment. Speaking during a voter registration drive in Homa Bay Town, MP Kaluma accused the governor of being accustomed to going against the grain, dismissing Siaya Governor Orengo’s presidential ambitions and asserting that the local community has already decided to support President Ruto.

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Orengo announced on Friday that he will be on the presidential ballot in the 2027 General Election. The Siaya governor made the declaration during the burial of politician Newton Ogada’s son at Mathenge village in Kasipul Constituency on Friday. Orengo accused the current ODM leadership, led by Oburu Oginga, of allegedly selling the party to President William Ruto. Kaluma countered those assertions by welcoming Orengo to campaign in the county while warning that he should come in peace and noting that Orengo had previously attempted to run for the presidency some years ago without success.

President Ruto starts 5-day tour of Nyanza region

“I tell Orengo that we have decided as a community to support Ruto. You will not get substantial votes to become the president of this country,” MP Kaluma

Kaluma also cast doubt on the ability of the Linda Mwananchi leaders to ascend to the presidency, saying Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was too young to lead Kenya. Sifuna is still young, and the secret information we have is that he is being prepared to be a running mate in former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's group, Kaluma said. The MP urged his constituents to register as voters in large numbers, stating that they had been mistaken as people with few votes and encouraging them to come out to disapprove the naysayers. Furthermore, Kaluma accused Embakasi East MP Babu Owino of campaigning against his re-election, vowing to support Governor Johnson Sakaja to deter Babu from winning the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

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Broader Factional Splits Over the Future of Nyanza Politics

Kaluma’s remarks are expected to rekindle the rivalry that split the ODM party between the Linda Ground and Linda Mwananchi factions. Each of the factions is currently putting its best foot forward in the battle to control Nyanza after the death of former ODM leader Raila Odinga. Orengo leads Linda Mwananchi, while Kaluma supports the Oburu-led ODM faction.

Photo: Dawan

As national leaders toured Homa Bay to cement economic partnerships and urge peaceful mobilization ahead of the August 10, 2027 vote, local representatives like Dr Omollo underscored voter registration efforts by declaring that residents would get IDs and vote for President William Ruto 100%.