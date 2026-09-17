ICE Detentions Empty Doral Properties and Slow Real Estate Market

Recent immigration enforcement actions by ICE and CBP in Doral, Florida, have triggered a decrease in commercial movement and retail sales, forcing some small businesses to shutter storefronts. According to local business owners and municipal officials, fear within immigrant communities has reduced foot traffic significantly.

The Bottom Line Commercial Vacancies: Fear-driven customer and worker absenteeism has triggered storefront closures in Doral, including food and vehicle sales sectors.

Fear-driven customer and worker absenteeism has triggered storefront closures in Doral, including food and vehicle sales sectors. Revenue Drops: Some local merchants report revenue declines exceeding 40% over two-week periods, making fixed lease and equipment financing payments unsustainable.

Some local merchants report revenue declines exceeding 40% over two-week periods, making fixed lease and equipment financing payments unsustainable. Broader Economic Pressure: Municipal leaders warn that these events will economically affect the city and are transmitting that message to the federal government.

The Anatomy of a Commercial Downturn in Doral

In Doral, business owners report that an atmosphere of apprehension has kept customers away and depleted local workforces. Federal enforcement actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have led to visible impacts on local commerce.

Francisca, a local merchant, experienced a revenue reduction exceeding 40% across a two-week window. Meanwhile, Ricardo Peraita, owner of Ricki’s Café, noted that diminished labor availability and falling customer counts have affected his sales. “No hay trabajadores, no hay gente que venga a comer,” Peraita explained, noting that a business adjacent to his has already closed due to lack of sales.

For some operators, the pressure has led to closure. Elias, owner of Shawarma Grill near 84th Street and 70th Avenue in Doral, was forced to shutter his physical storefront. The combined pressure of declining sales, rent liabilities, and food truck financing obligations made continued operations unsustainable. Elias put his trailer up for sale and is now offering his products exclusively online.

Beyond Restaurants: Auto Sales and Commercial Exposure

The distress is not isolated to the hospitality sector. Fernando, a Doral entrepreneur operating multiple businesses including vehicle sales, estimates that 70% of his clients are immigrants who depend on programs like Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or have political asylum processes. When those communities pull back, businesses are impacted.

“The people are scared, the people do not come,” Fernando explained regarding the impact on his businesses.

Doral Commercial Sector Impact Metrics Business Sector Reported Metric / Change Primary Driver Food & Hospitality (Ricki’s Café) Income below previous levels Labor shortages and reduced diner foot traffic Fast-Casual Dining (Shawarma Grill) Storefront closure / Online pivot Declining sales and lease/equipment financing debt Automotive Sales (Fernando’s Ventures) 70% of clients affected Absence of TPS and asylum-seeking clientele Individual Retailer (Francisca) >40% revenue decline (2-week span) General market fear

Municipal Alarm and National Spillovers

Local governance structures are grappling with the fallout of these federal interventions. While the City of Doral is a signatory to the 287(g) collaboration agreement between ICE and local law enforcement, municipal officials maintain that the city does not participate in the detention of immigrants. Nevertheless, city leadership acknowledges the economic risk.

“Definitely we are concerned and we do not want to see [this] in our city. It is going to economically affect this city and we are transmitting that message to the federal government,” stated Doral Mayor Cristi Fraga. Similar business closures have been reported in Atlanta, Georgia, and Indiana, where owners attribute the decisions to the economic crisis generated by the immigration policies of the administration of President Donald Trump.

Market Outlook

The situation in Doral reflects a broader concern regarding the impact of immigration enforcement on local economies. As business owners in various sectors report losses and closures, the economic effects of these policies continue to be felt across different regions of the United States.

Photo: telemundo51.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.