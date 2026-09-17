Trump’s Stock Trades Outpace Entire U.S. Congress Combined Since 2025

President Donald Trump made nearly 30,000 stock trades since returning to the White House in January 2025, eclipsing the total transactional volume of all 535 members of Congress combined, according to a financial disclosure published by the US Office of Government Ethics and analyzed by Bloomberg.

The Scale of Presidential Portfolio Activity

Between his inauguration in January 2025 and the end of June, President Donald Trump and his team executed roughly 28,700 trades, averaging about 80 transactions per market day. Financial disclosures show that Trump made more than 21,000 securities trades in 2025 alone, with total values ranging between $600 million and $1.86 billion. This volume frequently involved buying and selling the exact same security on a single trading day.

The disclosures reveal an aggressive pace that continued into the summer. A filing published on a Saturday revealed more than 1,000 securities trades in June alone. Those transactions totaled between $78.1 million and $263.1 million, utilizing the Office of Government Ethics reporting framework which relies on broad dollar ranges rather than exact figures.

Notable Transactions and Market Alignment

The June disclosure highlighted significant portfolio adjustments across major equities, including purchases of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., and Cintas Corp. The single largest transaction during that month was a June 22 sale of between $5 million and $25 million in shares of a Vanguard Group Inc. exchange-traded fund.

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Trump’s trading activity frequently intersected with high-profile geopolitical and corporate events. On June 3, disclosures show purchases of between $1,001 and $15,000 in software giant Palantir. Trump subsequently sold between $15,001 and $50,000 of Palantir on June 16, followed by a much larger sale of between $500,000 and $1 million on June 18. New shares in Palantir were then acquired on June 23 and June 24, closely following a U.S. and Iran peace deal agreed upon on June 14.

Other notable moves in June included acquiring between $1 million and $5 million of Berkshire Hathaway on June 18, alongside selling a smaller stake on June 24. Meta saw a sale of between $1 million and $5 million on June 18, with smaller purchases executed later in the month. Additional portfolio components included Coinbase, Visa and Home Depot.

Oversight and Administration Response

The White House has consistently maintained that there are no conflicts of interest, asserting that Trump’s investments are independently managed. Furthermore, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, has stated publicly that the presidential assets are held within a blind trust.