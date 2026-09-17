Why Millions of Student Loan Borrowers Are Late: The Role of For-Profit Colleges

Fresh federal data from the U.S. Education Department reveals that hundreds of thousands of borrowers across 500 U.S. colleges and universities are failing to repay their federal student loans, with private for-profit institutions accounting for the vast majority of these distressed nonpayment rates.

The Bottom Line The Core Issue: Approximately 1 in 3 recent borrowers at private for-profit institutions are at least three months late on their federal loan obligations, according to Department of Education data covering borrowers who entered repayment between January 2020 and May 2025. Financial Exposure: Taxpayers face direct risk as these troubled institutions rely heavily on federal student aid to sustain their operations despite poor graduate employment and completion metrics. Market Precedent: Analysts compare the current delinquency crisis to past regulatory crackdowns under the Obama administration, warning that heightened nonpayment thresholds could imperil federal funding eligibility for trade and career schools.

The Anatomy of Federal Nonpayment Data

A newly published federal metric from the U.S. Education Department has laid bare structural distress within the American higher education lending market. The data evaluates roughly 17 million borrowers who entered repayment for the first time between January 2020 and May 2025, tracking the percentage of recent borrowers who are at least three months late on their loan obligations. While borrowers at public and private nonprofit universities maintain relatively stable repayment trajectories, private for-profit institutions display severe systemic strain.

According to the findings, 500 colleges and universities across the United States share an alarming threshold where at least 40% of recent student borrowers are failing to make timely payments. Out of those 500 institutions, an overwhelming majority—424 schools—are private for-profit entities, while public institutions account for just 15 schools on the list. Prominent examples include career-training institutions such as UEI College, Tulsa Welding School, and Miller-Motte College, where thousands of active borrowers have fallen into delinquency or default.

Institution Type / Example Total Borrowers in Repayment (Approx.) Reported Nonpayment Rate Private For-Profit Average Varies by campus ~1 in 3 borrowers UEI College >17,000 more than half Tulsa Welding School ~20,000 more than half Miller-Motte College ~37,000 about half Legends Barber College ~100 the vast majority

Institutional Defense Versus Market Realities

Administrators at heavily impacted schools point to macroeconomic disruption and shifting federal communication as primary drivers of the delinquency surge. Speaking with NPR reporter Cory Turner, UEI College spokesman Joseph Cockrell attributed the high nonpayment figures to lingering confusion from the pandemic-era payment pause and ongoing policy debates surrounding federal loan forgiveness. According to Cockrell, many borrowers remained uncertain about their active loan status or whether repayment obligations had officially resumed.

Photo: europesays.com

However, student advocacy groups and policy analysts argue that operational deficiencies predate pandemic disruptions. Eileen Connor, head of the Project on Predatory Student Lending, described the figures as jaw-dropping during her interview with NPR, emphasizing that these institutions continue to enroll vulnerable students and burden them with high-cost debt despite producing inadequate career outcomes. Similarly, Preston Cooper, who studies higher education at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute, noted that traditional private lenders would immediately restrict capital access to any enterprise demonstrating delinquency rates between 40% and 50%.

“If a private lender were looking at a school that has a 40%, 50% delinquency rate on past loans, they would probably say, ‘We’re not going to lend to that school.’ Why does it make sense for the federal government and for taxpayers?” Preston Cooper told NPR.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Taxpayer Exposure

The publication of this nonpayment data signals intensified oversight from federal regulators regarding institutional accountability. Nicholas Kent, undersecretary of education, emphasized the administration’s position in a February statement cited by EuropeSays: “Institutions cannot benefit from taxpayer dollars while ignoring the fact that a significant share of their students are not well-prepared to repay their loans. It’s time for institutions to step up or risk losing access to federal student aid.”

U.S. Department of Education issues warnings to millions of student loan borrowers

While the Education Department’s formal accountability metrics and institutional sanctions were temporarily relaxed during the pandemic, the unmasking of this performance data creates renewed pressure on for-profit operators. Schools with persistent delinquency spikes face risks of exclusion from federal student aid programs, threatening the revenue models of education corporations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.