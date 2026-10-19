The International Monetary Fund raised its global economic growth forecast for 2026 to 3.1% while projecting worldwide inflation to climb to 4.7% this year, according to data. Meanwhile, higher gasoline costs pushed US annual inflation to 3.7% in September.

Executive Summary and Market Metrics

Global Growth Revision: The IMF upgraded its 2026 global growth outlook from 3.0% to 3.1%, leaving 2027 unchanged at 3.4%.

The IMF upgraded its 2026 global growth outlook from 3.0% to 3.1%, leaving 2027 unchanged at 3.4%. Inflation Pressures: US annual inflation accelerated to 3.7% in September from 3.4% in August, driven largely by energy prices.

US annual inflation accelerated to 3.7% in September from 3.4% in August, driven largely by energy prices. Equities Resilience: The four-year-old equity bull market held steady despite growing expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Global Growth Resilience Against Energy and AI Tailwinds

The global economy has maintained its footing despite ongoing geopolitical friction.

Global inflation trajectories remain uneven across major economies. The IMF projects worldwide inflation to increase to 4.7% this year, up from 4.1% in 2025, before moderating back to 4.1% in 2027. In the eurozone, annual inflation was confirmed at 3.8% for September, marking an acceleration from 3.2% in August.

US Inflation Acceleration and Market Volatility

Domestic price pressures in the United States intensified in September. Annual inflation rose to 3.7%, exceeding expectations and accelerating from the 3.4% recorded in August. Gasoline and broader energy expenditures drove the monthly upward shift. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy components, ticked up to 2.6% from 2.4%.

The hotter-than-expected CPI print triggered immediate repricing of monetary policy expectations. Markets briefly retreated as traders adjusted for the distinct possibility that the Federal Reserve could implement further interest rate hikes. Equity indices experienced divergent weekly closes through mid-October: the S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) remained flat, the tech-heavy Nasdaq (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) declined 2%, and Europe’s STOXX 600 (EXS1:ETR) gained 2% in US dollar terms, according to FactSet data as of October 15, 2026.

Macroeconomic Indicators and Business Activity Metrics

Despite monetary tightening concerns, real-economy indicators point to underlying private sector strength. The S&P Global US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 58.4 in September, up from 56 in August. Any reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, marking the fastest rise in US business activity in over five years.

Economic Indicator Previous Reading Latest Reading IMF Global Growth Forecast (2026) 3.0% (July projection) 3.1% US Annual Inflation (September) 3.4% (August) 3.7% US Core Inflation (September) 2.4% (August) 2.6% Eurozone Annual Inflation (September) 3.2% (August) 3.8% S&P Global US PMI (September) 56.0 (August) 58.4

Manufacturing sector gains were underpinned by artificial intelligence infrastructure investments and defense spending, while inventory stockpiling generated stronger order volumes and output. Simultaneously, microeconomic modeling took center stage globally. Robert E. and another US professor won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for their work on microeconomics.

International Data Calendar Ahead

Market participants are turning their attention to an intensive slate of international economic releases. China is scheduled to publish its third-quarter GDP growth rate on Monday, alongside Canadian September inflation figures. The United Kingdom follows with its Consumer Price Index readings on Wednesday, while the eurozone releases its consumer confidence survey on Thursday. Japan will report inflation data on Friday, capped off by global PMI releases covering the eurozone, US, UK, and Japan.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.