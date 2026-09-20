Indonesia Accepts Malaysia Help To Tackle Wildfires

Indonesia has formally accepted Malaysia’s offer of aerial and ground assistance to combat severe wildfires raging across parts of Borneo and Sumatra, a cross-border crisis that has triggered regional air quality concerns during the annual dry season. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto approved the deployment during a meeting in Jakarta with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, paving the way for specialized firefighting aircraft and dozens of personnel to cross the strait.

A Regional Environmental Crisis Unfolds in Borneo and Sumatra

For weeks, dense wildfires have scorched large swaths of land across Indonesia, sending thick plumes of toxic haze drifting toward neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. The environmental strain has intensified significantly this year, driven by the El Nino climate phenomenon—projected to be the strongest since comparable records began four decades ago—alongside enduring issues with forest degradation and traditional slash-and-burn land-clearing practices.

Government figures indicate that more than 202,000 hectares of land burned across Indonesia between January and July alone. Meanwhile, independent monitoring via the Nusantara Atlas project estimated the footprint at close to 300,000 hectares through July, surging to nearly 896,000 hectares once August data is factored into the regional totals.

Deploying Aerial Assets and Personnel Across Borders

Under the newly approved rescue package, Malaysia will dispatch targeted firefighting resources directly to the front lines. According to statements shared by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the deployment includes a Bombardier CL-415MP amphibious firefighting aircraft, three utility helicopters, and 52 trained personnel ready to mobilize immediately.

Photo: indopremier.com

“I appreciate Mr. President’s willingness to accept Malaysia’s assistance, including a Bombardier CL-415MP aircraft, three helicopters, and 52 personnel willing to be mobilised to assist in the firefighting operations,” Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated following the high-level discussions in Jakarta.

President Prabowo acknowledged the shared nature of the atmospheric burden during Friday’s talks, emphasizing that environmental hazards of this scale demand a collaborative regional response. “This is an environmental problem that affects many parties. And although the fires are in Indonesia, its impacts are felt by our neighbours,” Prabowo noted. “They want to help us, and we welcome that assistance.”

Broader International Support and Long-Term Prevention

Malaysia’s intervention follows similar mobilization efforts from other regional partners. Japan dispatched more than 300 of its soldiers to Borneo—an expansive island shared by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei—to help contain the fires last week.

Photo: thesun.my

Beyond immediate suppression tactics, Indonesian and Malaysian leadership used the diplomatic engagement to outline more permanent cooperative strategies. Both administrations agreed to formalize preventive frameworks aimed at managing agricultural burning and cross-border haze in a much more organized manner before the dry season peaks annually between July and October.

The Path Forward for ASEAN Environmental Diplomacy

How do you think regional alliances can better balance agricultural demands with the urgent need for air quality protection? Share your thoughts below.