Inside Ammi Burke’s Labour Court Appeal Against Arthur Cox Dismissal

Former solicitor Ammi Burke’s ongoing legal battle against commercial law firm Arthur Cox moved to the Labour Court this week, centering on her November 2019 summary dismissal and the contentious breakdown of professional relationships that preceded her exit from the firm’s Earlsfort Terrace offices in Dublin.

The Bottom Line

Ammi Burke is seeking reinstatement to her former role after being fired without a formal disciplinary process in November 2019 following her promotion to associate solicitor on a €70,000 salary in January of that year.

Managing partner Geoff Moore defended the summary dismissal, stating that the relationship was entirely sundered and offering an ex-gratia payment of €70,000 alongside career placement assistance, while firm counsel Peter Ward argued that Burke “could not have caused more damage to herself.”

Employment law experts note that while Burke may secure a finding that her dismissal was procedurally unfair due to the lack of a formal disciplinary hearing, full reinstatement remains an unrealistic prospect as the case stands adjourned to early 2027.

Legal Challenge Examines Dismissal Mechanics

The latest legal challenge unfolding before Labour Court chairperson Louise O’Donnell examines the exact mechanics of how a promising trainee solicitor saw her career at Arthur Cox unravel in late 2019. Having joined the firm in May 2016 and secured a permanent associate contract in January 2019, Ammi Burke maintained during her opening submission that she held an unblemished record with exemplary performance appraisals. However, managing partner Geoff Moore testified that he made the decision to terminate her employment summarily after concluding that engaging in a standard disciplinary process would have been “futile.” Moore stated that the professional relationship had broken down beyond repair, though he authorized a €70,000 ex-gratia payment and employment assistance to help the young solicitor secure alternative work.

The proceedings also brought forward detailed testimony from senior figures within the firm regarding interpersonal conflicts. Former senior partner Gráinne Hennessy described an incident in January 2019 where Burke engaged in what was characterized as a “frantic rant” over being inadvertently omitted from a lunch email invitation sent to new associate solicitors. Hennessy told the Labour Court that Burke exhibited “the worst case of victim mentality I have ever witnessed,” standing over her desk in a physically intimidatory manner and feeling that her work was valued less than her male peers. Hennessy also observed during her evidence that the solicitor had behaved well during her training period before the “shackles came off” once she received a permanent employment contract.

Ammi Burke seeks reinstatement to Arthur Cox Solicitors in Labour Court appeal

Contrasting Legal Arguments and Prior Judicial Scrutiny

The core of the legal dispute hinges on the absence of internal disciplinary procedures versus the firm’s argument of an irreparable breakdown in trust. Peter Ward SC, counsel for Arthur Cox, maintained that Burke’s contract was terminated because the firm’s trust and confidence in her had been “irreparably destroyed” by her conduct, citing a “superiority complex” and poor interpersonal judgment. Additional evidence from retired partner Ultan Shannon highlighted a passive-aggressive response when he attempted to address workplace conduct concerns, while another dispute arose when Kevin Lynch thanked Burke for working late, prompting her to argue that she would not be stuck late if his team performed their duties.

Key Milestone / Proceedings Date Context & Details Permanent Contract & Salary January 2019 Burke is promoted to associate solicitor on a €70,000 salary following her training period. Summary Dismissal November 2019 Arthur Cox terminates Burke’s employment without a formal disciplinary process. WRC Adjudication & Dismissal April 2022 Following an abandoned claim in 2021, the Workplace Relations Commission dismisses her claim amid hearing disruptions. High Court and Court of Appeal Rulings June 2023 / April 2024 Judicial reviews are rejected, with the Court of Appeal describing Burke’s conduct as “utterly appalling and egregious.”

Employment law specialists following the case suggest that Burke maintains a viable path toward securing a ruling that her dismissal was technically unfair due to the omission of a formal disciplinary hearing. Yet, legal analysts emphasize that such an outcome represents a bittersweet victory. Geoff Moore testified that the prospect of her returning to work for the firm is “unthinkable,” pointing out that Burke has not paid directed legal costs resulting from her unsuccessful court challenges and that her subsequent conduct throughout nearly seven years of litigation has severely impacted her standing in the profession.

Photo: The Irish Times

The Road to the 2027 Adjournment

The case before the Labour Court stands adjourned until early 2027, at which point Ammi Burke is scheduled to present her direct evidence regarding the circumstances of her departure. The proceedings represent the latest chapter in a multi-year legal saga that has encompassed Workplace Relations Commission hearings, High Court judicial reviews, and Court of Appeal judgments. As the legal teams prepare for the resumption of testimony, the fundamental tension between procedural employment requirements and the employer’s defense of eroded trust remains the central question for the Labour Court to resolve.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

BREAKING: Media reports are omitting key details from Ammi Burke v. Arthur Cox caseThe Labour Court has been hearing Ammi Burke’s unfair dismissal case against law firm Arthur Cox today and yesterday. The case was adjourned at 4pm today at the close of evidence from Arthur… pic.twitter.com/z1BPb5rxt4 — https://x.com/EnochBurke/status/2110060181467890101