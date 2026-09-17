Set against the rolling landscape of Berrac in the Gers department, the historic Château de Cadreils opens its doors to the public for the European Heritage Days, offering a rare look into a sprawling estate deeply tied to French nobility, architectural evolution, and modern political history through its current owners, Anne and Brice Gayet, parents of actress Julie Gayet.

The Bottom Line:

Historic Roots: The estate traces its lineage back to the seigneurs of Berrac de Cadreils from the 12th or 13th century, with significant structural phases spanning the 15th, 17th, and 21st centuries.

The estate traces its lineage back to the seigneurs of Berrac de Cadreils from the 12th or 13th century, with significant structural phases spanning the 15th, 17th, and 21st centuries. Modern Sanctuary: Acquired by the Gayet family in 2003, the property serves as a private sanctuary for Julie Gayet and former French President François Hollande.

Acquired by the Gayet family in 2003, the property serves as a private sanctuary for Julie Gayet and former French President François Hollande. Public Access: Despite its secluded reputation, the château continues its tradition of opening its restored gates to visitors during heritage events.

Uncovering the Layers of a Gers Landmark

Strange as it may seem given its centuries-old lineage, much of the Château de Cadreils remains shrouded in local mystery. According to co-owner Brice Gayet, who purchased the estate over two decades ago, the property has undergone an exhaustive, multi-year restoration project that is finally reaching completion. Listed as a historical monument since March 1973 for its striking façades and roofs, the estate sits proudly on the edge of Berrac, casting a commanding view over the neighboring commune of Saint-Martin-de-Goyne.

The historical weight of the property lies in its architecture. The thick-walled round tower dates back to at least the 15th century—testified by masonry exceeding 1.2 meters in thickness—while the square tower represents a classic Gascon aesthetic. Meanwhile, the estate’s striking gallery and pigeonnier date to the late 17th century.

Architectural Element Estimated Period Key Characteristics Round Tower 15th Century (or earlier) Walls measuring over 1.2 meters in thickness; defensive design. Square Tower Post-Medieval Gascon Era Traditional regional defensive and residential architecture. The Gallery & Pigeonnier Late 17th Century (circa 1689–1690) Classical aesthetic elements; pigeonnier fully restored in recent years. Formal Gardens 21st Century Designed by Anne Gayet, complementing the historic stone layout.

From Agricultural Decline to Restored Splendor

When the Gayet family acquired the estate in 2003, the property bore little resemblance to the polished cultural landmark visitors see today. Previous owners, constrained by economic realities tied to agricultural work, had retreated to living in just two rooms. The structure lacked basic amenities like central heating, and the historic moats had been filled in over time.

Photo: mariefrance.fr

Here is the kicker: reviving the estate required a massive physical commitment. Brice and Anne Gayet spent two years systematically rebuilding the roofs, repairing compromised flooring, and reconstructing missing infrastructure. Anne Gayet subsequently designed the estate’s current formal gardens, which now frame the historic stone structures and draw consistent praise from visiting history enthusiasts.

Local civic leaders have regularly praised the family’s dedication to the community. According to Berrac mayor Jean-Paul Laban, the couple integrated seamlessly into village life, operating with total discretion and simplicity while putting in grueling physical hours wearing work boots on the grounds.

Privacy, Politics, and the Paparazzi Lens

Beyond its architectural pedigree, the château occupies a unique place in contemporary French pop culture. The estate serves as a quiet retreat for Brice and Anne’s daughter, actress Julie Gayet, and former French President François Hollande. The couple’s relationship famously upended French political media in January 2014 when Closer magazine published reporting regarding their connection, thrusting Julie Gayet into a storm of media scrutiny.

Journées du patrimoine: visites gratuites du Château de Dracy le dimanche 20 septembre de 10 à 17h

While the property has long offered a peaceful haven away from the cameras of Paris, its association with the former head of state inevitably drew intense curiosity. Brice Gayet noted that public interest spiked intensely when Hollande first arrived within the family circle, describing that initial window as chaotic before settling into a manageable rhythm. Despite the headlines, the property remains primarily a quiet personal retreat where the couple balances relaxation with ongoing work.

As the Château de Cadreils opens its doors for this weekend’s European Heritage Days, it stands as a testament to the heavy lifting required to preserve provincial French architecture. What started as a decaying agricultural relic has been successfully pulled back from the brink, securing its physical legacy for decades to come.