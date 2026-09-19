iPhone Duo: Hands-on Videos Show Keyboard and Multitasking

Scheduled for an Italian market release on October 16, 2026, at a starting price of 2,369 euros, Apple’s first foldable device, the iPhone Duo, has surfaced in early hands-on creator videos. These demonstrations reveal daily usability insights—highlighting split-keyboard ergonomics, custom dual-screen multitasking layouts, and hardware-integrated reading animations.

Inside the iPhone Duo Hardware and Form Factor

As early creator previews begin circulating online ahead of the October release, concrete details regarding Apple’s hardware execution are coming to light. According to hands-on footage shared on Instagram by Flourish Planner, the physical interaction model relies heavily on how the chassis is deployed. When closed, the outer display mirrors a standard candy-bar smartphone form factor, making single-handed text entry surprisingly straightforward.

Unfolding the device into its vertical orientation expands the canvas significantly. Writing messages across the continuous internal display feels more comfortable than initial rumors suggested, but the true mechanical adaptation occurs when the device is rotated into a landscape orientation. In this configuration, the software keyboard dynamically splits into two distinct halves. Each cluster hugs the respective edge of the display, placing the keys directly under the user’s thumbs.

Reimagining iOS for a Splitting Screen

It’s the same split-keyboard paradigm that Android tablets have utilized for years, yet it marks a structural milestone for iOS interface design. Hardware adaptation doesn’t stop at text entry. Demonstrations show that partial closure of the hinge triggers a dedicated digital reading mode. The software renders a page-turn animation that mimics a physical spine, turning the folding crease into a natural binding.

Moving beyond basic media consumption, the larger screen real estate demands a rethinking of iOS window management. Footage published by tech reviewer Rich DeMuro illustrates how core system applications alter their geometry when the device is opened horizontally. Instead of merely stretching smartphone UI elements, the operating system shifts into a two-pane layout reminiscent of iPadOS.

Bifurcated Workloads and Dual-Panel Architecture

The primary application workspace anchors to the right side of the screen, while a secondary sidebar populates the left. This structural bifurcation allows users to interact with multiple functional layers simultaneously, bypassing the constant app-switching paradigm required on traditional iPhone models.

Photo: tuttotech.net

Camera Utilities, StandBy Mode, and Market Hurdles

Additional testing captured by GadgetMatch shifts focus to hardware utilities, showcasing the device’s proprietary camera capabilities, the transition into StandBy mode, and gaming performance. While early testers express optimism regarding the exclusive photographic feature set, comprehensive benchmarks and thermal stress tests remain pending until review units hit the market.

Despite the promising initial impressions, fundamental engineering questions persist. Reviewers and prospective buyers continue to scrutinize the device’s structural metrics—specifically structural repairability indexes, overall chassis thickness, and weight distribution under sustained usage. At a steep entry point of 2,369 euros, the iPhone Duo must prove that its software adaptations and custom hardware features justify a radical departure from traditional smartphone engineering.