iQOO 16 and iQOO Pad Ultra: Leaks Reveal Powerful Specs and Gaming Features

Set for a late September 2026 debut in China alongside the flagship iQOO 16 smartphone, the iQOO Pad Ultra is an 8.8-inch gaming tablet featuring an integrated cooling fan, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, and dedicated gaming accessories designed to sustain high-performance mobile sessions.

Hardware Architecture and Ergonomic Form Factor

The engineering choices behind the iQOO Pad Ultra focus squarely on prolonged gaming comfort and thermal headroom. According to reports from Siamready, the tablet measures an ultra-thin 5.74 millimeters and tips the scales at a mere 298 grams. This lightweight footprint is built around an 8.8-inch display format specifically chosen to let users grip the device comfortably with both hands during extended play sessions without inducing hand fatigue.

Buyers will have two distinct aesthetic options at launch: Shadow Black and Star Silver. Under the hood, speculations gathered by Specphone point to a high-refresh-rate 165Hz OLED panel.

Thermal Management and Silicon Performance

Mobile processors push massive workloads that routinely trigger thermal throttling, but iQOO is attacking this physics problem directly. The defining engineering highlight of the Pad Ultra is a built-in cooling fan housed inside the chassis. As detailed by Siamready, this active cooling system works in tandem with exhaust vents artfully integrated around the rear square camera module to clear out heat generated during sustained, high-load processing.

Driving these computations is rumored to be Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, built on an advanced 2-nanometer architecture. To feed this hungry silicon, reports indicate the device packs a massive 9,000 mAh battery capacity, giving players prolonged untethered runtime.

Ecosystem Expansion and Companion Hardware

A high-performance slate is only as good as its input peripherals. Alongside the hardware rollout of the tablet and the iQOO 16 smartphone—which Thaimobilecenter notes will feature a triple rear camera setup with up to 100x zoom and an 8,400 mAh battery—the company is launching two specialized gaming accessories.

Display Size: 8.8 inches (OLED, 165Hz rumored)

8.8 inches (OLED, 165Hz rumored) Thickness & Weight: 5.74 mm / 298 grams

5.74 mm / 298 grams Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (2nm architecture)

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (2nm architecture) Cooling System: Integrated active cooling fan with dedicated rear vents

Integrated active cooling fan with dedicated rear vents Battery Capacity: 9,000 mAh

9,000 mAh Color Options: Shadow Black and Star Silver

Shadow Black and Star Silver Launch Window: Late September 2026 in China

Market Positioning and Launch Timeline

The simultaneous arrival of the iQOO Pad Ultra and the iQOO 16 smartphone highlights a synchronized hardware push scheduled for late September 2026. By tackling thermal constraints head-on with active cooling rather than relying solely on passive vapor chambers, iQOO is carving out a distinct niche for serious mobile gamers who refuse to let thermal throttling dictate their session limits.