Israeli Strikes Kill Three in Gaza Including Health Official’s Son

Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least three Palestinians on Saturday, Sept. 19, according to health officials, deepening an ongoing humanitarian crisis while negotiations over disarmament and military withdrawal remain stalled under a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Tragedy Near Jabalia Refugee Camp Claims Life of Health Official’s Son

The latest casualties include Basir Al-Bursh, the son of Munir Al-Bursh, who serves as the territory’s health ministry director-general. Medics and family members confirmed that an airstrike near the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza struck and killed the younger Al-Bursh on Saturday. The Israeli military stated that it had targeted several militants during the day, including Basir Al-Bursh, but offered no further operational details. Hamas, the Palestinian militant group governing Gaza, did not immediately issue a statement regarding the strike.

The loss marks another personal tragedy for Munir Al-Bursh, whose family has been directly impacted by the ongoing conflict. According to family members and medics, he previously lost a daughter in an Israeli airstrike in December 2023, an attack in which he was also wounded. In video footage obtained by Reuters, Al-Bursh was seen carrying his son’s body, wrapped in a blanket, alongside mourners rushing toward an ambulance.

“I was with him in the tent, and he said, Dad, they will target us, you and me together, I said that is fine, we will go to heaven together,” Al-Bursh said in the footage. “He went outside the tent and they struck him and he was martyred, may God have mercy on him.”

Following the attack, mourners gathered at Al Shifa Hospital to pay their respects, where Al-Bursh struggled to stand as the procession arrived.

Further Casualties Reported in Gaza City and Shejaia

Beyond the northern Jabalia incident, civil defense services and medics reported additional fatalities across the enclave on Saturday. A separate strike in Shejaia, located east of Gaza City, killed one man. Meanwhile, another strike targeted a vehicle in the Sheikh Radwan district of Gaza City, reducing the automobile to a mangled wreck and killing another individual. The Israeli military confirmed that the Sheikh Radwan operation specifically targeted a Hamas militant.

These latest deaths push the cumulative toll higher in a conflict that began following the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel in October 2023, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people. According to Palestinian authorities, more than 73,000 people have been killed in Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza.

Stalled Diplomacy and Ongoing Casualties Under the Ceasefire

A US-brokered ceasefire took effect last year, outlining a framework that calls for the eventual reconstruction of the devastated coastal enclave. However, little tangible progress has materialized. International negotiators have repeatedly failed to bridge the gap on critical terms, specifically regarding the disarmament of Hamas and the complete withdrawal of Israeli military forces from the territory.

Photo: straitstimes.com

Despite the formal ceasefire agreement, violence has continued at a lower intensity. Territorial health officials report that more than 1,300 Palestinians—the vast majority of them civilians—have been killed in Gaza since the truce took effect. On the Israeli side, military figures indicate that four soldiers have been killed during the same post-ceasefire timeframe.

As diplomatic channels remain gridlocked over the fundamental security architecture of a post-war Gaza, families on the ground continue to absorb the human cost of an unresolved political impasse. What are your thoughts on the diplomatic hurdles currently stalling reconstruction efforts? Share your perspective in the comments below.