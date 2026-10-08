ISWAP Militants Attack Nigerian Military Base, Killing Several Soldiers

Nigerian soldiers repelled a multi-directional assault by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants on a military base in Kukawa, Borno State, on Tuesday night. The military confirmed the neutralization of over 25 terrorists, though the fierce encounter resulted in an unspecified number of casualties among the Nigerian troops.

Combat at the Kukawa Military Base

The attack, which targeted the 101 Special Forces Battalion, began after dark on Tuesday, 6 October 2026. According to military reports, militants launched a coordinated strike from four different flanks in an attempt to overrun the position. The clash lasted for several hours, with local residents reporting intense, sporadic gunfire that rattled the town until fighter jets arrived to provide air support. Some reports indicated the exchange of fire lasted approximately three hours, beginning around 9:00 p.m. and continuing until 11:30 p.m.

Captain Mohammed Goni, Acting Military Information Officer for the Joint Task Force (North-East) Operation HADIN KAI, stated that the troops responded decisively with superior firepower, tactical manoeuvre and effective battlefield coordination. The intervention of the Air Component was credited by multiple sources as a pivotal factor in preventing the base from falling. Security sources noted that the terrorists utilized grenades and a vehicle rigged as a suicide bomb during the assault.

Photo: Channels Television

Casualties and Recovered Equipment

While the military reported the neutralization of over 25 terrorists, the recovery of bodies from the battlefield remains ongoing. As of Wednesday, 14 bodies had been recovered. During the subsequent exploitation of the area, troops secured a cache of arms, including six AK-47 rifles. The military noted that it did not have an exact figure for how many additional insurgents may have been killed but not yet recovered from the field.

The military confirmed that the defense of the base came at a high cost, acknowledging that some gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter. While the official statement did not provide a specific number of fallen personnel, the loss of life has been acknowledged with formal condolences to the families of the soldiers. Unofficial reports from security sources suggested that 10 soldiers were killed and 13 were wounded in the fighting.

Over 25 ISWAP Fighters Killed After Attacking Nigerian Military Base From 4 Directions

“The Nigerian Army extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and stands with them at this difficult moment. Their courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty will remain an enduring testament to their service to the nation. May their souls rest in peace.” Captain Mohammed Goni, Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North-East)

Operational Challenges in the Lake Chad Region

The Kukawa area, situated near the fringe of Lake Chad, remains a volatile theater of operations. Analysts and frontline sources have characterized the recent assault as part of a recurring pattern where ISWAP fighters utilize island networks to stage multi-directional night attacks. One local farmer, Abba Goni, noted that these routes, alongside the Timbuktu Triangle, serve as forward bases for the militants.

Despite the tactical victory in repelling the latest raid, concerns persist regarding the sustainability of current operations. Some sources from the front line have expressed frustration, noting that the military are using outdated equipment and citing a lack of medical infrastructure to treat wounded soldiers in the immediate vicinity of the conflict zones. The military, however, maintains that the successful counter-offensive proves the combat readiness and effectiveness of the growing air-ground synergy between ground forces and the Air Component.

Photo: Washington Post

Ongoing Security Operations

Following the repulsion of the attack, the Nigerian Army has intensified its efforts to secure the area. Operations are currently focused on tracking fleeing insurgents, recovering additional weapons, and preventing the group from regrouping for future strikes. The command has vowed to maintain operational pressure through aggressive, intelligence-led patrols and continued coordination with sister services to dismantle terrorist networks in the North-East theater. A Brigade Commander was reported to have arrived at the site to oversee the reorganization of defenses and the deployment of additional personnel and equipment.