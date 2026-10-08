Petro and Benedetti remain on US Treasury sanctions list

Former Colombian President Gustavo Petro and former Interior Minister Armando Benedetti remain under sanctions by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, despite a recent move by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to remove 37 individuals and 31 companies from its list. Both remain on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list following their inclusion on October 24, 2025.

The sanctions, which have significant implications for their political futures, were imposed during a period of heightened diplomatic tension with the United States. While being on the list does not legally disqualify them from running for office in Colombia, the logistical and financial obstacles created by these restrictions present a formidable challenge for any potential campaign ahead of the 2027 regional elections.

Reasons for the U.S. sanctions

The U.S. government’s decision to maintain these sanctions is rooted in specific policy and conduct concerns. Regarding former President Petro, authorities cited his administration’s “total peace” plan, alleging that it provided benefits to “narcoterrorist organizations.” The Treasury Department linked these policies to a surge in illicit activity, with Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stating that coca production reached its highest level in decades during Petro’s term, “flooding the United States and poisoning Americans.”

Estados Unidos mantiene a Gustavo Petro, Verónica Alcocer, Nicolás Petro y Benedetti en lista OFAC

Data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that Colombia ended 2024 with 261,000 hectares of coca, a 3.5% increase from the 253,000 hectares recorded the previous year. In the case of Armando Benedetti, the U.S. government has linked him to alleged irregularities concerning the management of financial resources during the 2022 presidential campaign.

Former President Gustavo Petro and former Interior Minister Armando Benedetti. Photo: Ovidio Gonzalez S / Presidencia

Financial and operational hurdles for 2027

While the OFAC designation is not an automatic bar to candidacy under Colombian law, the practical reality of being “blocked” creates a complex environment for campaign management. The rules enforced by the U.S. Department of the Treasury prohibit U.S. persons and entities from engaging in transactions involving the assets of those on the SDN list. More significantly, international banks and payment processors often sever ties with listed individuals to avoid secondary sanctions, regardless of where the transactions occur.

This has already disrupted the personal and political activities of both men. In August, the airline Avianca canceled flight reservations for Petro, citing compliance with international regulations regarding individuals on the OFAC list. Should they pursue office in 2027, they would likely face similar barriers when attempting to open bank accounts, secure insurance, or utilize payment platforms for campaign expenses.

A specific concern involves the “repossession of votes” (reposición de votos), a mechanism where the Colombian National Electoral Council reimburses campaign expenses through political parties. Because parties act as intermediaries, the process could be stalled if financial institutions are unwilling to process funds associated with a sanctioned candidate, fearing exposure to U.S. regulatory action.

Anti-terrorism legislation complicates political environment for 2027 run

Proposed domestic legislation further complicates the political environment for a 2027 run. A new anti-terrorism statute, currently being drafted by the government of Abelardo De La Espriella, seeks to implement measures similar to the U.S. “Clinton List.” If passed, such a law could create additional legal hurdles and potentially undermine Petro’s influence within the Pacto Histórico coalition.

Despite these challenges, both figures have signaled intent to remain active in public life. In March 2026, Benedetti publicly expressed interest in running for Mayor of Barranquilla, noting that his candidacy would depend on support from the Pacto Histórico. Meanwhile, Petro’s name has been mentioned as a possible contender for the Mayor of Bogotá, though he has not confirmed a formal bid.

The upcoming regional elections, scheduled for October 2027, will test whether these political figures can manage restricted finances. For now, the status of both men remains unchanged, and international compliance requirements continue to define the scope of their professional and political operations.