Iowa Court of Appeals Affirms Ruling Against Tonia Smith

Tonia Smith has faced another legal setback in her multi-year dispute against her employer, as the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed a district court ruling that dismissed her allegations of racial harassment, failure to promote, and retaliation. The decision, delivered by Judge Ahlers alongside Presiding Judge Greer and Judge Sandy, centers on strict statutory time limits under Iowa Code chapter 216 and the application of an internal workplace nepotism policy.

The litigation stems from a career at Des Moines Water Works that began in 1991 when Smith was hired as a mail clerk. Over the decades, she transitioned into a customer service support representative in 1993, married a fellow agency service worker in 1999, and earned a promotion to customer service coordinator in 2006. The central conflict arose in 2020 when she applied for an opening as a customer service supervisor. Because that position requires rotating on-call duties across divisions—which would occasionally place her in a direct supervisory chain over her husband—management informed her she was ineligible under the company’s nepotism policy.

Nepotism Policy Blocks Smith from Supervisory Role

Under Des Moines Water Works’ workplace regulations, close relatives including spouses cannot supervise one another. The three main division supervisors routinely share confidential personnel details and split departmental oversight. When Smith reapplied for the supervisory role in November 2022 after filing her initial complaint, she was again blocked by the same policy.

In evaluating the failure-to-promote claim under Iowa Code chapter 216, the appellate court applied a traditional burden-shifting framework established in state case law.

Statute of Limitations and Discrete Acts

Under state statute, claims must target discriminatory or unfair practices occurring within the prior 300 days. The court reaffirmed that a failure to promote constitutes a discrete act under legal precedents such as the United States Supreme Court ruling in National Railroad Passenger Corp. v. Morgan, meaning each denied opportunity triggers its own clock.

However, depositions revealed she could not specify when these events occurred, stating only that they happened “in the last few years” without establishing that any single harassing act took place within the 300-day window leading up to her August 2021 commission filing.

Smith Claims Retaliation for Civil Rights Filing

Smith also argued that Des Moines Water Works retaliated against her protected activity—specifically the 2021 civil rights filing—by rejecting her subsequent supervisor application and denying certain vacation requests. To prove a retaliation claim under standards outlined in recent appellate decisions, a plaintiff must establish that protected conduct was a motivating factor in an adverse employment action, with temporal proximity alone remaining insufficient to prove causation.

With her husband having retired from the agency in 2024, the legal proceedings wind through the state court system following the appellate court’s complete affirmation of the Polk County District Court’s summary judgment in favor of the employer.