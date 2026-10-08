US-Korea Combined Forces Command hosts 5th ROK-US alliance concert

On October 7, 2026, the United States-Korea Combined Forces Command hosted the 5th ROK-U.S.

Celebrating the Alliance at Pyeongtaek Arts Center

The 5th concert drew a crowd of 1,200 attendees, including senior military leaders and local government officials, to honor the service of ROK and U.S. troops.

Performances blended traditional and modern cultures from both nations, featuring fusion gugak, jazz, pop, K-pop acts, tap dancing, and a youth choir.

Organizers emphasized the event’s role in strengthening community bonds and reinforcing Pyeongtaek as a symbol of peace anchored by the bilateral alliance.

Military and Local Leaders Attend Bilateral Alliance Event

The evening event featured prominent figures from both military command and local governance. Attendees included Kim Sung-min, Deputy Commander of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command; William A. Ryan III, Chief of Staff for Operations; Choi Won-yong, Mayor of Pyeongtaek; and Choi Jae-young, Chairman of the Pyeongtaek City Council, alongside service members, families, and local citizens.

The program was structured around the past, present, and future of the bilateral alliance. Opening the performances, South Korean and American vocalists united for a rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The musical lineup continued with a mix of fusion gugak—which reinterprets traditional Korean music through contemporary arrangements—alongside American jazz and pop selections.

Event Detail Information Date Held October 7, 2026 Location Pyeongtaek Arts Center Grand Theater Attendance Approx. 1,200 (Troops, Families, Citizens) Key Performers Brave Girls, Hyolyn, Lee Yeon-ho, Pyeongtaek Children’s Choir

Musicians and Dancers Perform for South Korean and American Guests

The stage featured diverse entertainment acts designed to bridge cultural divides. Girl group Brave Girls and solo artist Hyolyn delivered musical sets, while tap dancer Lee Yeon-ho performed an energetic routine. The Pyeongtaek Children's Choir also performed to voice the enduring friendship and trust between the two nations.

Throughout the concert, audience members actively participated by waving both South Korean Taegeukgi flags and American Stars and Stripes. Commemorative keyrings representing the Republic of Korea Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps were distributed to attendees.

Major Kim Ji-Soo Links Concert to Regional Security Mission