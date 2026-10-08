Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Wynonna Judd for Trump Supporter Claim

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has issued a public apology to country star Wynonna Judd, retracting her previous claims that the singer is a supporter of President Donald Trump. The apology, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, follows a tense two-month period during which Judd expressed shock at the unsolicited political label.

Three Facts on the Public Reconciliation

O’Donnell admitted she was wrong to assume Judd’s political leanings based solely on the singer’s performance history for various heads of state.

Judd publicly refuted the claim last week, clarifying that she is an independent and had never discussed politics with O’Donnell.

The apology marks a cooling-off period for the two longtime friends, with O’Donnell emphasizing their 30-year bond over ideological labels.

O’Donnell Retracts Claims After Podcast Controversy

The rift began in August during an appearance on Kyle Ridley’s podcast, The Tangle. O’Donnell, who has been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump’s political platform, told listeners that she maintained a friendship with Wynonna Judd despite—in her view—the singer being a Trump supporter. At the time, O’Donnell characterized the relationship as an exception to her personal rule of not associating with those who align with the former president.

“I was wrong to assume Wy was a Trump supporter just because she performed for him,” O’Donnell wrote in her Instagram apology. She further noted that Judd has performed for seven presidents across both sides of the aisle throughout her career. O’Donnell confirmed she had already reached out to Judd privately before making the statement public, punctuating the post with the hashtag #friendship.

Judd Defines Her Political Independence

For nearly two months, Judd remained silent regarding the podcast comments. However, while promoting her latest album, The Hard Truth, in an interview with People, the country star finally addressed the speculation. Judd expressed genuine confusion regarding the origin of the rumor, noting that their long-standing friendship had never been a forum for political debate.

“I’m in shock, just so you know,” Judd told People. “I’ve never spoken to her about politics in my life. She doesn’t know anything about my stuff. I’m an independent.” The singer pushed back against the narrative, suggesting that the assumption was an unnecessary source of drama. “I heard it and I went, ‘What the…?’ I don’t ever remember talking to her about this, so she’s just assuming,” Judd added. She expressed a clear desire to move past the friction, asking, “Can we just love each other?”

Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes After Calling Wynonna Judd a Donald Trump Supporter

O’Donnell Apologizes for Claims About Judd

Date Event August O’Donnell claims Judd is a Trump supporter on The Tangle podcast. Last week Judd tells People she is an independent and was shocked by the assumption. Wednesday O’Donnell issues a formal public apology on Instagram.

While representatives for Judd did not immediately provide a follow-up comment regarding the apology, the resolution appears to signal a return to status quo for the pair.

As Judd continues her tour for The Hard Truth, the focus of her career remains firmly on her musical output rather than the political speculation that briefly dominated the headlines.