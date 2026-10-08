Amazon updates deals in final hours of Prime Big Deal Days, PopSci reports

Amazon concludes its Prime Big Deal Days event at 11:59 pm PT tonight, or 2:59 am ET on Thursday, October 8, leaving shoppers just hours to secure remaining discounts, PopSci reported. With the clock winding down, major platform price adjustments have changed hardware and smart home pricing across multiple key categories.

Final-Hours Price Cuts Hit Flagship Mobile and Audio Hardware

As the final hours approach, several high-profile devices have seen direct price drops. PopSci reported that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB, unlocked) dropped to $949.99, down from its original $1,399.99 pricing, and no longer requires an active Prime membership to secure the discount. Apple AirPods Pro 3 are listed at $179, marked down from $249, featuring active noise cancellation that syncs with an iPhone in a single tap.

Additional hardware seeing active discounts includes the Microsoft Surface Laptop (2026) at $1,329.97 down from $1,699.99, the Sony BRAVIA 6 65-inch OLED TV at $1,298 down from $1,999.99, and the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet marked down to $72.99 from $154.99. Meanwhile, the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse dropped to $75.99 for Prime members.

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Smart Home and Productivity Gear Additions Near the Deadline

In addition to carryover inventory, platforms introduced late hardware rotations. T3 reported that Amazon pushed a fresh batch of deals into the final seven hours of the event, introducing bundles like the Philips Hue Bridge paired with an Essential E27 Smart Bulbs 4-pack. The FlexiSpot ErgoX Ergonomic Office Chair received a £100 price cut in its cream colorway.

The Eufy Video Doorbell E340 entered the active sale lineup alongside the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte coffee machine. Roborock’s Saros 20 Neo robot vacuum, which launched at the beginning of the previous month, also appeared in the active discount rotation.

Photo: popsci.com

Popular Items Sell Out Before Amazon Event Ends

High-demand items have cycled out of stock as the event nears its termination. PopSci noted that inventory shifts forced the removal of several popular listings throughout the day, including the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum, the Shark Vertex upright, the Ninja DualZone air fryer, the YETI Rambler mug, and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool.

The event window closes strictly at midnight Pacific Time. Remaining active price reductions are tied directly to the final hours of the Amazon window.