Federal Reserve Extends Comment Period for Regulation O Insider Loan Proposal

The Federal Reserve Board extended the comment period for its proposed updates to Regulation O, which governs loans by member banks to insiders. Initially set to close on October 5, 2026, the public window now runs until November 4, 2026, following requests from interested parties.

Federal Reserve Extends Regulation O Comment Deadline

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System extended the comment deadline for proposed Regulation O amendments by 30 days to November 4, 2026.

The rulemaking aims to modernize insider loan definitions, update outdated dollar-based thresholds, and address passive investment fund controls.

Interested parties must submit comments through the methods identified in the original August 4, 2026 proposal (91 FR 49526).

Federal Reserve Extends Public Comment Window to November 4

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System adjusted the timeline for its ongoing review of insider lending rules. As federalregister.gov reported, the regulatory agency pushed back the deadline for public feedback in response to formal requests from commenters seeking more time to evaluate the text. The extension moves the final date for submissions from October 5 to November 4, 2026.

This rulemaking originates from a notice published in the Federal Register on August 4, 2026. That initial filing outlined comprehensive adjustments to Regulation O, the governing framework that monitors extensions of credit by member banks to executive officers, directors, and principal shareholders.

Modernizing Outdated Thresholds and Passive Asset Controls

The proposed amendments seek to streamline compliance and incorporate existing statutory requirements that currently sit outside the active text of the regulation. Beyond restructuring the rule for accessibility, the Board intends to adjust outdated dollar-based thresholds and establish an indexing mechanism for future adjustments.

The framework also targets complex ownership structures. Specifically, the text addresses how Regulation O applies when member banks extend credit to companies presumed to be controlled by large asset management firms through passive investment funds.

Submission Procedures for Interested Stakeholders

Parties wishing to weigh in on the modernization effort must file their feedback before the new November deadline. The Board confirmed that submissions must follow the specific filing channels detailed in the original August notice.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.