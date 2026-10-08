Louis Vuitton SS27: Nicolas Ghesquière’s Futuristic Paris Fashion Week Show

Louis Vuitton concluded Paris Fashion Week earlier this week by transforming the Louvre’s courtyard into a futuristic cityscape featuring wedge-shaped vehicles and a race-track runway. The spring/summer 2027 show marked a minimalist departure for women’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, who introduced ultra-light garments designed for a warming planet.

Transforming the Louvre Into a Metropolitan Transit Hub

Days after French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the insignia of Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur on Nicolas Ghesquière at the Élysée Palace, the designer unveiled his latest collection on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. The outdoor runway took over the Louvre museum’s massive Cour Carrée. As South China Morning Post reported, the set featured flying cars painted with the brand’s signature Damier pattern, evoking the look of spaceships and futuristic taxis. Navigation antennas blinked red on the perimeter of vertical lanes, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of science fiction cinema.

Women’s Spring-Summer 2027 Show I LOUIS VUITTON

The windowless vehicles installed high above the asphalt catwalk functioned as a visual backstory about moving through a turbulent, overheating metropolis unencumbered. Ghesquière explained that the chaotic urban set deliberately contrasted with the serene lightness of the clothes. Models walked at breakneck speed along the paved track, showcasing fluid silhouettes designed to handle rising global temperatures.

Engineering Minimalism for an Overheating World

Long-time observers of Ghesquière’s career know him primarily for structured, architectural garments. However, this collection shifted dramatically toward minimalism and near-weightless construction. The designer noted that rising global temperatures require a fundamental rethinking of daily wardrobes, pointing out that people need garments they can easily shed to cope with unpredictable weather patterns. The collection featured pastel hues, jersey fabrics that billowed and bounced, and sheer shift dresses incorporating mesh panels.

Louis Vuitton SS27: Ergonomie, Lightness & Movement

Collection Element Design Characteristic Material Composition Outerwear Weighing less than a T-shirt Scarf-weight checkered cashmere, double-face ultra-thin fabrics Dresses & Separates Fluid, bouncy, and nearly ergonomic Jersey, knit fabrics, and delicate mesh panels Accessories Pared-down envelopes and monogram hardware Epi leather, gold hardware Footwear Functional urban utility Silver-soled brogues, zippered ankle booties, square-toe heels

Despite the apparent simplicity, the garments demanded complex technical engineering. Ghesquière pulled a fabric card of checkered cashmere from a sheet protector during previews to demonstrate the intense research behind double-face coats that weigh less than a standard T-shirt. Tracing inspiration back to Louis Vuitton’s origins as a trunk maker that flattened and lightened luggage for easier travel, the designer stripped away non-essential elements to focus entirely on second-skin functionality.

Photo: wwd.com

Refining Accessories and Footwear for the Season

Accessories followed the same pared-down philosophy, moving away from heavy embellishments. Bags appeared mostly minimalist, though select pieces featured gold hardware shaped like Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram flower.

Footwear bridged utilitarian needs with sleek architectural lines. Models wore men’s brogues outfitted with silver soles, alongside zippered ankle booties and square-toe heeled shoes finished with luggage-tag uppers. Hair and beauty styling remained similarly restrained, with models wearing crystal fringes across their foreheads like sparkling bangs as they walked through the city.

Brigitte Macron, Delphine & Bernard Arnault – Louis Vuitton SS27 fashion show in Paris – 06.10.2026