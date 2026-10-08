Disney Believe to launch in December 2027 with Encanto stage musical

Disney Cruise Line will launch its fourth Wish-class ship, the Disney Believe, on December 18, 2027, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, featuring the world’s first stage adaptation of the animated film Encanto, general bookings open on October 19, 2026.

Disney Believe Sails in December 2027

The Disney Believe sets sail on December 18, 2027, offering four- and five-night itineraries to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, with public ticket sales starting October 19, 2026.

New onboard entertainment highlights include the world’s first theatrical stage production of Disney’s Encanto and the Zootopia-themed entertainment hub, Gazelle.

The vessel represents the fourth addition to the Wish class, continuing a corporate expansion plan that targets a fleet size of 13 ships by late 2030.

Debut Schedule and Route Details for South Florida Sailings

General bookings for the Disney Believe open on October 19, 2026. The vessel will operate four- and five-night sailings departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. These itineraries will include stops at the cruise line’s private island destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean, specifically Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

The introduction of the Disney Believe aligns with broader corporate growth projections for the fleet. The vessel operates as the fourth ship in the Wish class, following the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny.

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Encanto Makes Its Global Theatrical Debut

The ship’s entertainment lineup centers around the Walt Disney Theatre, where a newly developed stage adaptation of Encanto will make its global debut. This production translates the Academy Award-winning animated film into a live show featuring the songs of Lin-Manuel Miranda, traditional Colombian dance styles, and detailed set designs following Mirabel’s storyline.

Additional theatrical offerings on board include a revised version of Tangled: The Musical, originally staged on the Disney Magic, alongside the recurring Wish-class show Disney Seas the Adventure. Outside the main theater, the vessel introduces Gazelle, a nightlife and daytime entertainment venue drawing inspiration from the metropolis in the Zootopia films.

WATCH LIVE: Disney Believe Reveal | Disney Cruise Line Ship Announcement

Themed Dining Spaces and Culinary Layouts

Dining venues across the ship incorporate thematic environments tied to various studio properties. Guests will experience Oaken’s Table: A Frozen Family Feast, an expansion of the Frozen franchise set within a sommerhus courtyard where characters interact with diners alongside musical performances by Oaken’s cousins.

The Grand Hall utilizes a Moana motif, anchored by a statue of the title character alongside Pua and Heihei, backed by ocean-hued carpets and a chandelier referencing the heart of Te Fiti. Returning concepts include the animation-focused restaurant 1923, which displays over 1,000 archival drawings and props, and Worlds of Marvel, featuring the “Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix” dining experience.

Photo: morningstar.com

Ship Detail Specification Class Wish Class (Fourth Vessel) Maiden Voyage Date December 18, 2027 Home Port Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Booking Launch Date October 19, 2026 Target Fleet Size (2030) 13 Ships

Adult Lounges and Cafes Draw from Animated Properties

Casual dining and dessert locations draw from diverse animated properties. Inside Out: Joyful Sweets provides gelato and confectioneries styled after Riley’s emotional command center from Inside Out 2. Two new beverage locations include Big Hero Sips, referencing San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6, and Café Kakamora, inspired by Moana.

Adult-exclusive venues span multiple distinct aesthetics. Sea Notes functions as a piano lounge styled after Ariel’s grotto from The Little Mermaid, while Wishing Well takes cues from 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Fine dining options feature Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, and The Rose lounge.