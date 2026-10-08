Ban on harvesting marine invertebrates targets Auckland and Coromandel

Starting November 1, a sweeping ban on harvesting marine invertebrates will take effect across the Auckland and Coromandel coastlines, marking a significant escalation in the government’s efforts to curb the depletion of intertidal ecosystems. Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones announced that the indefinite closure targets the “intertidal zone”—the stretch of beach, rocky shore, and rockpool extending from the high-tide mark to a depth of 2 meters—to combat what officials describe as the exploitation of coastal resources by a “selfish few.”

Defining the Scope of the Intertidal Closure

The new regulations impose a near-total prohibition on the collection of marine invertebrates within the designated zone. Species such as cat’s eyes, mussels, limpets, chitons, and periwinkles are now off-limits to gatherers, according to 1News. The ban encompasses Auckland’s east and west coasts, Waiheke Island, and the Coromandel. While the restriction is comprehensive, the government has carved out exceptions for specific species deemed capable of sustainable harvest. These include cockles, crabs, kina, octopus, oysters, pāua, pipi, rock lobster, scallops, sea cucumbers, prawns, and squid. The addition of tuatua to this list of exceptions ensures that highly valued species remain accessible where they can be caught sustainably.

The decision follows mounting pressure from local communities who have witnessed a visible decline in marine biodiversity. The issue was first brought to public attention in 2021 when Mary Coupe of Ōmaha submitted a petition to Parliament with 3000 signatures. At the announcement at Takapuna Beach, Coupe took the microphone to “declare that starfish are off the barbecue.” Mark Lenton of Protect Whangaparāoa Rockpools noted that even preliminary local efforts to deter harvesting have resulted in the rapid recovery of sea life, illustrating the potential for ecological rebound when human interference is minimized.

Tightening Daily Catch Limits Beyond the Shoreline

To prevent the displacement of overharvesting from intertidal zones to deeper waters, the government is simultaneously lowering daily catch limits for areas outside the closure. The daily allowance for green-lipped mussels will drop from 25 to 10 per person, while a new daily limit of 10 applies to any shellfish species lacking individual quotas, such as barnacles and starfish. Specific limits for other species have been set at 10 crabs, one octopus, 50 prawns or shrimps, five sea cucumbers, and 10 squid.

Minister Shane Jones emphasized that these measures are a necessary, if reluctant, step to safeguard fragile habitats. “It is a significant step forward in an area that’s been very highly politicised,” Jones told RNZ. He acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting that while he grew up valuing the “birthright” of interacting with the marine environment, the rapid expansion of the population has rendered traditional, unregulated fossicking unsustainable. Jones noted that “fossicking in a rockpool is a Kiwi tradition,” but it is a pastime that has been enjoyed by generations of New Zealanders that is now being exploited. He also highlighted that, while he has previously eaten a sea cucumber in the Pacific islands, historically, these small invertebrates were never seen as being on anyone’s menu.

Photo: The Press

Enforcement and the Path to Instant Fines

The transition to the new rules will initially focus on public education, with Fisheries officers tasked with informing the public about the changes starting in November. However, the government is actively developing an infringement regime to allow for on-the-spot fines, a move intended to provide a more immediate deterrent than the current prosecution-heavy process. Under-Secretary Jenny Marcroft clarified that the enforcement strategy will remain balanced. “It is clear that a robust but proportionate penalty response is required,” she added. Discretion will be exercised by officers.

“For example, tamariki exploring the rockpools with a bucket and spade will not face punishment for their curiosity. But where it is obvious our rockpools are being cleared out of all marine life through greed and selfishness, authorities will act,” Marcroft stated, as reported by the NZ Herald. Jenny Marcroft

Current penalties for exceeding daily limits already range from $250 to $500, and these will remain in force alongside the new regulations. The government has indicated that the closure will remain in place until formally revoked, with continuous monitoring planned to assess whether further interventions are required. The move builds upon earlier site-specific closures, such as those implemented in the northern Hauraki Gulf, as the government balances public recreational access with the urgent need for long-term ecological sustainability. The issue is becoming systemic, with elders in Taranaki also reporting egregious cases of organised groups ransacking Reef Pāua.

Photo: NZ Herald

This crackdown represents a departure from historical norms where, as Minister Jones noted, many of these small invertebrates were not previously considered part of the menu. The government’s action follows a two-year ban previously placed on harvesting from intertidal areas in the northern Hauraki Gulf.