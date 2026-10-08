NI Farming: Rising bTB Cases, Lakeland Dairies Case and A5 Land Values

Northern Ireland’s bovine tuberculosis (bTB) crisis escalated in August 2026, with 2,033 new cattle testing positive for the disease. This brings the year-to-date total to 13,033 reactors, surpassing the 12,710 cases recorded during the same period last year. The rise is attributed to both standard skin testing and increased usage of the interferon-gamma blood test.

Clinical Insights: Understanding Bovine Tuberculosis Transmission

Zoonotic Risk: Bovine tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium bovis, is a zoonotic pathogen, meaning it can transmit from animals to humans.

Bovine tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium bovis, is a zoonotic pathogen, meaning it can transmit from animals to humans. Diagnostic Sensitivity: The interferon-gamma assay is a blood-based test. It is used for animals which gave a negative result to the skin test, but were positive to the interferon gamma blood test.

The interferon-gamma assay is a blood-based test. It is used for animals which gave a negative result to the skin test, but were positive to the interferon gamma blood test. Endemic Persistence: The disease is endemic in many countries across the globe, and while primarily a disease of cattle, it also infects a broad range of farm and wild animals, complicating attempts to control and eradicate the disease.

Interferon-Gamma Tests Reach Three Year Monthly High

Of these, 284 were identified specifically through the interferon-gamma blood test—the highest monthly total for this specific diagnostic method in three years. The annual herd incidence rate, defined as the number of new reactor herds divided by the total number tested, reached 9.58% in August.

Photo: Agriland

Wildlife Transmission Increases Annual Economic Burden

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has argued that current cattle-only control measures are insufficient to reach eradication. The UFU deputy president, Clement Lynch, emphasized that wildlife transmission must be addressed. Research commissioned by the UFU, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, and the Livestock and Meat Commission estimates the indirect cost of bTB to the region at approximately £96 million annually. When direct expenditure by DAERA is factored in, the total estimated economic burden rises to £156 million per year. The UFU is currently urging farmers to engage with the DAERA consultation process, titled “Bovine Tuberculosis in Northern Ireland: Blueprint for Eradication,” to advocate for broader, evidence-based wildlife interventions.

Regional Economic and Regulatory Developments

Metric August 2026 Status Total bTB Reactors (Year-to-Date) 13,033 August 2026 Monthly Reactors 2,033 Interferon-Gamma Blood Test Reactors (Aug) 284 Annual Herd Incidence Rate 9.58%

Emergent Pathogens and Market Activity

While bTB remains the primary focus of health surveillance, other pathogens are emerging. The Shamonda virus has been detected in three cows across two farms in County Cork. Similar to the Schmallenberg virus, the Shamonda virus is transmitted by biting midges. Symptoms in cattle typically include fever, diarrhoea, lethargy, and reduced milk production. As it is not currently a notifiable disease in the region, no formal trade restrictions have been imposed. In market news, the Ulster Ram Breeders’ sale at Ballymena saw record-breaking trade, with a Lanark ram lamb selling for 50,000gns, while native breed sales at Dungannon saw Angus bulls reach 5,800gns.

References