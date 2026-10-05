NI farmers urged to be vigilant after Shamonda virus detected in ROI

Farmers and horse owners in Northern Ireland have been urged to remain vigilant after the Shamonda virus was detected in the Republic of Ireland. Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir issued the appeal following positive test results reported from two farms in Co Cork.

The midge-borne pathogen, which emerged in western and central Europe this summer, was confirmed in three cows on two different dairy farms in County Cork after samples were tested at a private laboratory. It marks the first time the virus has been detected in Ireland, following a recent confirmed case in Jersey on September 24, 2026.

Virus Characteristics and Symptoms

The Shamonda virus primarily affects cattle, but it has also been detected across Europe in sheep, goats, horses, and alpacas. Affected cattle may develop fever, diarrhoea, lethargy, reduced milk production, and mild respiratory signs. The virus can also cause abortions and congenital defects, presenting similarities to the Schmallenberg virus.

Photo: farmersjournal.ie

Minister Martin Heydon noted that most infected animals experience only a mild illness, with the primary concern directed toward pregnant animals due to the risk of pregnancy loss. There is currently no vaccine or treatment available for the virus.

Virus Causes No Trade Restrictions or Human Health Impacts

Authorities have emphasized that the Shamonda virus is not a notifiable disease in Ireland or the EU and is not subject to government disease controls. Consequently, there are no movement restrictions or impacts on trade, and officials state there are no known human health impacts associated with it.

Highlighting the previous emergence of Bluetongue last year, Minister Muir stressed that it is essential for farmers and horse owners to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of both midge-borne viruses. While there is no evidence of the Shamonda virus in Northern Ireland, animal owners have been advised to watch for unusual illness and contact their private veterinary practitioner if they have concerns.