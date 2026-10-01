Six New Bluetongue Cases Confirmed in Ireland Across Additional Counties

Six new cases of bluetongue have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, bringing infections to counties Dublin, Waterford, and Roscommon. The insect-borne virus, primarily spread by Culicoides midges, has affected more cattle than sheep across the country.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Bluetongue is a virus spread by insects, mainly Culicoides midges.

Clinical manifestations in infected livestock include crusty noses, drooling, mouth ulcers, lacrimation, lameness, crusty teats.

There are no public health risks associated with bluetongue; meat and dairy are safe to eat.

Geographical Spread Across Irish Counties

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) announced the confirmation of six new bluetongue cases in Ireland on October 1, 2026. The latest detections expand the geographical distribution of the virus into Dublin, Waterford, and Roscommon.

These recent diagnoses follow earlier detections of the bluetongue virus (BTV-3) in counties Wicklow, Kildare, Louth, Laois, Monaghan, Cork, and Tipperary earlier in 2026. Additional cases were identified last month in Wexford, Wicklow, Kildare, and Louth.

DAFM figures indicate that cattle have been more affected by the virus than sheep in Ireland. Any suspect case of bluetongue must be reported to DAFM as it is a serious animal disease and can have severe on-farm impacts.

Public Health Safety and Food Security Assurance

DAFM has repeatedly outlined that bluetongue “does not affect human health or food safety: meat and dairy are safe to eat”.

Wider UK Outbreak and Scottish Restriction Zones

The Irish cases arrive alongside wider regional viral activity. Scotland announced plans to extend its bluetongue zone nationwide effective October 3, 2026, following agreement with major farming and livestock organisations in Scotland.

The Scottish Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands, Jim Fairlie, stated: “Extending the restricted zone to cover the whole of Scotland is a practical, sensible step that reflects the reality of the situation we now face. It recognises that bluetongue is not going away any time soon, while removing an administrative burden on farmers at what is a critical time in the trading calendar”.

Across the broader United Kingdom, there have been 2,408 cases of bluetongue BTV-3, or unspecified serotype, in the 2026 to 2027 bluetongue season. A total of 78 new cases were confirmed yesterday in England.

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