Russia has fundamentally recalibrated its geopolitical antagonism, shifting its primary focus from the United States to Europe, with Poland emerging as a central target of state-sanctioned hostility. According to Barbara Włodarczyk, a longtime correspondent in Russia and author of Nie ma jednej Rosji, the Kremlin’s public rhetoric has moved away from prioritizing the U.S. as its main adversary.

During an appearance on the program “Teraz WP,” Włodarczyk observed that Europe has become the primary target of Russian state media. She noted that daily public affairs programs now serve as a platform for open hostility toward Ukraine and European nations, with Poland specifically identified among the most hated countries.

The Decline of American Preeminence in Russian Rhetoric

Włodarczyk explained that for years, the United States served as the benchmark against which Russian authorities measured their own geopolitical position. However, this dynamic has evolved. “Ameryka zeszła na drugi plan,” she stated, noting that the relationship with the U.S. showed signs of improvement following meetings between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Despite this shift, a lingering “American complex” persists in Russian society, balanced by a perceived sense of moral superiority. This narrative is frequently bolstered by official references to Russian literary traditions and the “heroic history” of the Great Patriotic War to contrast Russia against the United States.

Perceptions of Western Encirclement

The expert highlighted a deep-seated conviction within Russia that the West is conspiring to undermine the country as it “rises from its knees.” This worldview often extends to the Kremlin’s refusal to acknowledge the sovereignty of former Soviet-bloc nations.

Journalists in Russian official media reportedly struggle to accept that former satellite states seek to distance themselves from Moscow.

There is a systemic disbelief regarding the “free will” of citizens in neighboring countries who choose to integrate with the West rather than remain in Russia’s sphere of influence.

Historically, the United States served as the primary point of comparison for Russian authorities, a status that has now been overtaken by the current focus on European antagonism.