Tessa, 33, homeless for 8 weeks in Eindhoven park, reports Omroep Brabant

Tessa Rompas, a 33-year-old resident of Eindhoven, has spent the last eight weeks living in a public park, sleeping in the undergrowth as she struggles to secure stable housing. Her current reality—a cycle of searching for shelter, managing physical ailments, and relying on the generosity of passersby—highlights the precarious nature of housing security for vulnerable individuals in the Netherlands, as reported by Omroep Brabant.

The Administrative Breakdown Leading to Displacement

Rompas’s path to homelessness was accelerated by a lapse in bureaucratic maintenance. After moving from Delft to Eindhoven following the end of an eight-year relationship, she discovered that her standing on the municipal housing registry had expired. In the Dutch housing system, applicants are often required to maintain active, annual renewals to remain eligible for social housing. “Omdat ik me jaren geleden al had ingeschreven, dacht ik dat ik wel kans zou maken,” Rompas told Omroep Brabant. “Ik wist niet dat ik mijn inschrijving actief moest houden. Dat is gewoon heel erg stom van mij. Ik heb een domme fout gemaakt.”

This administrative oversight, combined with the loss of her temporary accommodation in Maassluis, left her without a safety net. Upon arriving in Eindhoven, she found herself ineligible for immediate municipal support because she lacked a formal residential registration in the city.

Living in the Shadows of Eindhoven

Daily life for Rompas involves a constant search for basic necessities. She spends her daylight hours in the public library or scouring containers, while her nights are spent in the park, often exposed to the elements. She noted that she has endured nights in the rain on three separate occasions. To manage her basic hygiene, she relies on a bucket for sanitation and carries her few remaining possessions—including a guitar and a small collection of clothing—in bags.

While she was previously provided with a tent by a support organization, it was stolen, leaving her more vulnerable. She has since received a “sheltersuit,” a specialized garment designed for the homeless that functions as both a heavy-duty coat and an integrated sleeping bag. The physical toll of this lifestyle is evident: she walks slowly, and her feet are covered in wounds due to a lack of proper footwear.

Recent reports indicate that the number of homeless people is becoming better visualized, with a striking number of women among them.

The Intersection of Mental Health and Survival

Rompas has lived with depression and suicidal ideation since her youth, leading to more than ten institutionalizations since the age of 13. Her history includes a five-year period of cumulative homelessness and a struggle with substance abuse, during which she estimates she used eight different types of narcotics alongside alcohol and cannabis. She describes herself as having recently ceased drug use, attributing her current resolve to a newfound faith.

Despite the severity of her situation, Rompas maintains a perspective that defies common perceptions of the unhoused. “Ik ben eigenlijk best gelukkig, maar het is gewoon zwaar,” she said. She emphasizes that homelessness is not a status that should invite shame, noting that the situation can befall anyone. She has already secured a place to stay with a friend for the upcoming winter months, providing a temporary reprieve from the cold.

The Broader Crisis of Urban Homelessness

For those like Rompas, who remain outside the formal support structure, the reliance on local in-house drop-off centers and religious organizations remains the primary link to survival.

As Rompas continues to move through the city center, her story shows how quickly personal loss can intersect with systemic rigidity. While she remains optimistic about her ability to transition back into a stable living environment, her experience highlights the ongoing challenge of addressing the needs of a diverse and often invisible homeless population in modern urban centers.