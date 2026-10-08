Netflix Love Village Season 3: Release Schedule, Cast, and What to Know

Netflix has released Season 3 of the Japanese reality romance series Love Village, also known as Ai No Sato, which follows a rotating cast of singles aged 35 to 60 living together in the Japanese countryside near Mount Fuji, TV Insider reported. Romance lovers will not want to miss the series, which features love triangles and unexpected tension.

The series features participants from various backgrounds attempting to rebuild a house and find a second chance at love. When a cast member believes they have found their partner, they ring an iconic pink bell to confess their feelings to the entire group. If the confession is not reciprocated, the bell ringer must immediately leave the house alone.

Participants Share Regrets to Find Love Again

Netflix Philippines described the premise by noting that participants share meals and sleep under one roof while discussing the paths they have walked. Behind bright personalities and free spirits lie divorces, bereavements, and sudden illnesses. Wounds and regrets that are difficult to share slowly find their way into words as these adults attempt to trust and love once again. The service added that participants shed their armor and expose their true selves to shine a light on each of their fresh starts while sometimes clashing and gradually opening up to each other’s genuine feelings away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Love Village Season 3 Episodes 1-8 Sammanfattning | Adults Risk Everything for One Last Love

Hosted by Atsushi Tamura and Becky, and narrated by Hiroshi Kamiya, the show features a rotating cast. As couples depart or singles leave after ringing the pink bell, new participants enter the house.

Release Schedule for Season 3 Episodes

New episodes air on Tuesdays through November 3, with Episodes 1 to 8 streaming on Netflix as of October 6. The streaming schedule on Netflix is broken down across five release blocks:

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