Dr. Citrome and Dr. Harding Discuss Limitations of Rating Scales in MDD Care

When clinicians rely solely on the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) to measure depression severity, they risk missing critical safety threats and functional impairments. While rating scales remain vital for tracking symptoms and satisfying insurance payers, experts warn that numerical totals often obscure the true psychological state of the patient.

Clinicians Debate Meaning of Rating Scale Scores

Dr. Citrome defined response during the psychiatric discussion as a 50 percent reduction on a rating scale, while defining remission as falling below a predetermined clinical threshold. However, he questioned whether these numerical distinctions hold genuine meaning for the individual patient experiencing major depressive disorder (MDD). Dr. Harding noted a distinct divide in perspectives. Clinicians running clinical trials and those managing heavy patient-facing caseloads view rating scales through very different lenses. In a busy practice that accepts all insurance, objective scoring mechanisms remain essential to justify continued treatment coverage to third-party payers.

The origin of these assessment tools dates back to a broader screening packet developed in the late 1990s for primary care settings. Healthcare providers later repurposed the instruments to track symptom severity over time. The primary hazard in this workflow is that clinicians fixate on the aggregate number while ignoring the individual sitting before them. For instance, a total PHQ-9 score of three can superficially resemble near-remission. Yet, if question nine—which evaluates thoughts of death or self-harm—yields a high score, that patient is not in clinical remission.

Patient Fear of Hospitalization Hides Suicide Risk

Dr. Citrome identified question ten, which measures how severely depressive symptoms disrupt daily functioning, as the most overlooked and arguably most significant item on the scale. Patients frequently report a score of zero on the suicide item out of a direct fear of involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. To counter this concealment, Dr. Citrome normalizes morbid thoughts explicitly during examinations to invite honest disclosure from patients.

Two contrasting independent medical exam cases highlight the limitations of isolated numerical scoring. In the first case, a well-groomed, articulate woman scored twenty on the PHQ-9 despite appearing entirely composed. She had mastered the ability to hide her depression from her children and coworkers. In the second case, a woman wept continuously for an entire hour yet scored only seven on the scale. She explained that the medical evaluation itself, rather than her baseline clinical state, had triggered her distress.

Clinical Case Example PHQ-9 Score Observed Presentation Underlying Clinical Reality Case One 20 Composed, articulate, well-groomed Concealed depression hidden from family and coworkers Case Two 7 Crying for an entire hour Distress caused by the evaluation environment rather than baseline state

Achieving True Remission in Major Depressive Disorder

These clinical vignettes demonstrate that numerical scale scores and isolated clinical impressions frequently mislead when used independently. Patient-reported outcome measures demand careful interpretation backed by rigorous clinical judgment. Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, emphasized this standard in her analysis titled Raising the Bar in MDD: What True Remission Looks Like. She argues that a complete return to a patient’s life prior to the onset of depression serves as the true recovery benchmark, superseding any arbitrary scale score.

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