Will Hurricane Isaias Affect Alabama vs. Georgia Game?

A potential hurricane moving toward the Gulf Coast threatens to disrupt the upcoming Saturday night football game between No. 6 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia in Tuscaloosa, though current forecasts make it more likely kickoff will proceed as scheduled. SEC officials, Alabama, and Georgia continue to monitor the weather forecast as what will become Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall on Alabama’s Gulf Coast late Friday night.

The teams remain scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. Central time in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, and Alabama announced on Wednesday evening that the game was set to proceed as scheduled. However, no final decision was expected on Wednesday night regarding potential changes.

Hurricane Isaias could impact Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa

What is the current forecast and how could it affect Tuscaloosa?

Isaias is projected to land as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, peaking with wind gusts of around 110 mph. Because the storm is moving faster, model updates indicate it is more likely to be clear of Tuscaloosa by kickoff. Meteorologists note that while the weather may improve by Saturday evening, the area could still experience rain, power outages, and the potential for tornadoes earlier in the day. Even if the worst of the storm misses Tuscaloosa, game conditions could include rain, winds around 30 mph with higher gusts, and lingering travel issues from downed trees and power lines.

Could the game time or date be moved?

Officials have not yet announced any postponement or time change.

Photo: dawgsports.com

Will President Trump and College GameDay still attend?

As of Wednesday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay still planned to broadcast live from Tuscaloosa. There had been no word from the White House regarding President Trump changing his plans to attend the game. When asked about his plans on Wednesday, Trump stated that he would let the hurricane determine his attendance, emphasizing that he wants people to be safe and does not want to take the focus away from emergency responders.