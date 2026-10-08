Jon Rahm to leave LIV Golf over ‘unacceptable’ terms

Jon Rahm is officially leaving LIV Golf after his lawyer announced that the two-time major winner reviewed proposed terms for “LIV 2.0” and determined they were unacceptable, setting up a potential separation agreement and a scramble for the restructured league’s future ahead of an October 25 commitment deadline.

Rahm Evaluates Career Steps as Funding Deadlines Approach

PGA Tour Eligibility Watch: With Rahm evaluating his next career steps, fantasy managers and betting markets are monitoring whether a reunion with traditional tours or a full-time DP World Tour campaign materializes for the 2027 season.

With Rahm evaluating his next career steps, fantasy managers and betting markets are monitoring whether a reunion with traditional tours or a full-time DP World Tour campaign materializes for the 2027 season. Uncertain Funding and Deadlines: BC Partners Credit insists it is confident in securing critical mass by the October 25 deadline, but high-profile exits complicate ongoing recruitment metrics and long-term futures trading.

The Breakdown of the Legal and Contractual Split

During a New Jersey bankruptcy court hearing on Wednesday, John Beck—attorney for Jon Rahm—informed the judge that his client had independently reviewed the proposed terms for the league’s next iteration and refused to participate. A formal separation agreement is expected to be finalized soon, bringing a definitive end to a high-profile three-year tenure that began when the Spanish star signed a multi-year deal in December 2023.

The legal proceedings also addressed other prominent players on the circuit. Sergio Garcia was granted a special deal via his lawyers during the same Wednesday hearing, allowing his contract to be terminated and rejected so he can freely negotiate with third parties as he eyes a potential role in next year’s Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, legal representatives for players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith sought clarity on whether contract rejections equated to immediate termination and whether discussions with third parties, including rival tours and sponsors, are legally permitted.

Photo: golfdigest.com

LIV Golf 2.0 Restructuring Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey on September 8, prompting a sweeping effort to reorganize under the banner of “LIV 2.0” with financial backing from private equity group BC Partners Credit. While Rahm’s legal team moves toward an October 15 separation agreement ahead of an October 25 player commitment deadline, league representatives requested more time to review player contracts.

Keith Martorana, counsel for LIV Golf, stated during the hearing, “We are not looking to hold anybody up unduly but we have unfortunately at this point had no opportunity to review those contracts.” Consequently, the matter was pushed back to a subsequent hearing scheduled for October 14. Despite the legal friction, LIV insiders remain optimistic. Ted Goldthorpe, head of BC Partners Credit, told BBC Sport that he remains confident in securing the necessary player roster ahead of the new deadline, emphasizing that event planning, staff rehiring, and revitalizing the circuit are actively moving in parallel.

BREAKING: Jon Rahm to quit LIV Golf due to "unacceptable" terms offered for proposed relaunch

Key Stakeholder / Entity Current Stated Position Key Deadline / Date Jon Rahm Rejecting LIV 2.0 terms; finalizing separation Separation expected by mid-October Sergio Garcia Granted contract termination to explore options Ryder Cup eligibility focus LIV Golf / BC Partners Seeking contract reviews; building LIV 2.0 roster Commitment deadline: October 25 Bankruptcy Court Reviewing player agreements and terminations Next hearing: October 14

Unresolved Futures on the Global Golf Circuit

With Rahm exiting the LIV ecosystem, questions immediately turn to where the former World No. 1 will play next. Although the PGA Tour previously instituted a one-time Returning Member Program utilized by Brooks Koepka, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has consistently maintained that the tour will not extend that specific pathway again under current circumstances.

As a result, the DP World Tour emerges as a primary short-term destination for Rahm, who previously settled a dispute with the European circuit and is believed to be obligated to play remaining events to fulfill membership requirements, including the upcoming DP World Tour Play-Offs in November. Whether other marquee names like DeChambeau and Smith will follow Rahm out the door or commit to LIV 2.0 remains the central unresolved question as the October 25 deadline approaches.

Photo: bleacherreport.com

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