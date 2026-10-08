NaShPoCo Study Indicates Integrative Medicine Reduces Post-Covid Symptoms

Post-Covid affects approximately one in ten individuals following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, translating to between 650,000 and 1.5 million people in Germany alone, according to data from the Center for Naturopathy and Planetary Health at the University Hospital Essen. As medical systems grapple with these prolonged systemic complications, intermediate results from the controlled-randomized NaShPoCo study indicate that structured integrative medicine protocols can significantly reduce symptom burdens, including chronic fatigue, anxiety, and depressive moods.

Participants Experience Drops in Fatigue and Symptom Severity

Symptom Reduction: Interim findings demonstrate that participants experienced measurable drops in fatigue scores, psychological distress, and overall symptom severity.

Clinical Design and Interim Findings of the NaShPoCo Trial

Long-term health impairments following SARS-CoV-2 continue to strain healthcare infrastructure, pushing researchers to evaluate non-pharmacological, evidence-based interventions. Post-viral syndromes are not exclusive to COVID-19, sharing clinical profiles with long-term complications seen after Epstein-Barr virus, influenza, and Ebola infections. However, the sheer volume of cases stemming from the pandemic has propelled these conditions into the forefront of public health research. A Covid-19 infection with a mild course should subside after 2 to 3 weeks, while a severe course takes approximately double that time to resolve. These late effects can appear even if the initial illness was mild. When these symptoms still have not subsided 12 weeks after the onset of the illness, or even appear newly and cannot be explained by other causes, it is referred to as Post-Covid. It is striking that many patients, regardless of age and the severity of the COVID infection, suffer from tiredness up to chronic exhaustion or fatigue, which makes everyday life very difficult and is perceived as extremely burdensome.

The trial's therapeutic protocol relies on a multimodal framework. Interventions include hydrotherapy via Kneipp applications, structured guidance on herbal medicines, adoption of a Mediterranean whole-food diet, and "pacing"—a strategy for the targeted allocation of individual energy reserves. Additional treatment pillars incorporate mind-body mindfulness practices, aromatherapy, auricular acupuncture, and yoga.

Photo: phytodoc.de

Study Parameter NaShPoCo Trial Detail Target Population Patients with moderate to very severe Post-Covid symptoms Intervention Duration 10-week multimodal therapeutic program Core Modalities Hydrotherapy, Pacing, Mediterranean Diet, Mind-Body Exercises, Acupuncture Reported Outcomes Reduction in fatigue, anxiety, depressive moods, and overall symptom load

The model developed in Essen has begun moving beyond the strict confines of clinical research into active hospital care. The Evangelische Kliniken Essen-Mitte have integrated the program from the University Hospital Essen into their care structures, where the multimodal offering is available to affected individuals in both day-clinic and inpatient care. For treatment within these two care settings, all statutory and private health insurance companies cover the costs. In the purely outpatient sector, by contrast, the service has previously been provided exclusively for self-payers and private patients.

As researchers await the final publication of the NaShPoCo trial data, the integration of these therapies into established hospital frameworks offers a blueprint for managing chronic multi-organ symptoms.

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