Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies Approves Copyright Reform Amid Censorship Accusations

On October 7, 2026, Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies approved amendments to the Federal Copyright Law establishing secondary liability for internet service providers. Evaluated by 325 votes to 114, the legislative package—widely dubbed the “antimeme law”—triggered fierce opposition claims of digital censorship and automated platform removals.

ISPs Must Remove Users Who Repeatedly Violate Copyright

The approved reform modifies Article 144 Octies of the Federal Copyright Law, introducing requirements for digital platforms and internet service providers (ISPs). The legislation mandates that providers must remove or suspend services for users who repeatedly violate copyright laws. This liability kicks in when companies "contribute, induce, or have direct knowledge" of infractions.

Legislators from the ruling coalition, including Morena, the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM), and the Labor Party (PT), defended the measure. They argued it protects the works of artists and creators in the digital environment. Morena and its allies secured 325 votes in favor during the general vote, while opposition groups registered 114 votes against. A detailed breakdown showed a general vote passage followed by a specific vote yielding 310 favors against 97 negatives.

Photo: infobae.com

Opposition Warnings of Digital Censorship and Free Speech Restrictions

Opposition parties—including the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), and Citizens’ Movement (MC)—mounted resistance during the debate. Lawmakers claimed the legislation uses copyright protection as a legal shield to suppress political satire, critical commentary, and public memes.

PAN legislators warned that definitions in the statute would force ISPs to deploy automated filtering systems. Fearing multi-million-peso penalties, platforms would likely over-censor user-generated content, preemptively deleting parodies, political cartoons, and investigative journalism. During the floor session, PRI representatives brought a cardboard cake bearing the inscription "15 years destroying Mexico" to protest Morena's simultaneous internal anniversary celebrations, highlighting the deep polarization surrounding the legislative push.

Aprueba Cámara de Diputados en lo general reformas a la “Ley Antimemes”

Government Denies Censorship as Bill Clears Chamber of Deputies

Proponents of the presidential initiative strongly rejected allegations of censorship. Representatives from Morena and the PT insisted the bill guarantees proper due process. They maintained that users, creators, and providers maintain legal avenues to challenge takedowns and review contested moderation actions.

President Claudia Sheinbaum and legal representatives previously asserted that the initiative targets commercial piracy and unauthorized identity theft rather than satirical expression. Having cleared the Chamber of Deputies with a final specific vote of 310 to 97, the legislative document now moves to the Senate of the Republic to continue its parliamentary process.