India braces for Super El Niño as S&P Global warns rural demand may slow

India is bracing for a significant economic shift as a “super El Niño” weather phenomenon threatens its agricultural heartland.

Low Rainfall Slows Rural Demand Through 2027

India’s agricultural sector, which sustains 46.1% of the nation’s workforce, is currently facing a challenging season. According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall from June to September was the fourth lowest since 2001 and the 13th driest since 1901.

The impact extends well beyond the farm gate. Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch of S&P Global Market Intelligence notes that rural demand is likely to slow materially through 2027. Early indicators of this distress are already visible in slowing tractor sales and a rising demand for rural employment support programs.

Photo: The Times of India

Middle East and Ukraine Conflicts Disrupt Supply Channels

The climate crisis is compounded by external shocks originating from ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. Supply channels for both fuel and fertilizers, which are indispensable for maintaining stable food prices, have been affected by the stalemate in the Middle East.

Dr. Jaishankar, speaking at the 62nd Munich Security Conference, emphasized that India is paying a price for conflicts in which it has no part. Energy markets remain “deeply unsettled,” impacting households, jobs, and livelihoods. While India has attempted to diversify its energy sources by procuring from suppliers including the U.S. and Venezuela, the cumulative pressure of energy costs and climate-driven crop failure creates a volatile environment for domestic policy.

Indicator Status/Forecast Primary Risk Factor Agricultural GVA Growth 1.6% (FY2027 est.) El Niño-induced drought Repo Rate Persistent inflation Rural FMCG Sales Slowing growth Reduced farm incomes Reservoir Levels 28% below capacity Weak monsoon season

Divergent Perspectives on Economic Resilience

While some have warned that food security risks in South and Southeast Asia could lead to unrest, not all observers share this grim outlook. Arvind Panagariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, maintains that India is unlikely to face a major food or fertilizer crisis. Speaking at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave, Panagariya argued that India has successfully strengthened its fertilizer supply chains through domestic production and diversified imports.

Super El Niño: Is India Facing a Food Crisis?

Panagariya further noted that a weaker rupee has improved the competitiveness of Indian exporters in the global market. “If the war leads to lower supplies from Ukraine, demand for our food products could increase,” Panagariya stated, suggesting that India’s role as a major exporter could provide a buffer against domestic shortages.

Trade Impasse and Climate Volatility Shape Economic Trajectory

Trade negotiations with the U.S. remain in an impasse, leaving little room for immediate trade-based relief.

Photo: WION

As India moves toward the release of September consumer price data on October 12, the intersection of climate volatility and global trade friction remains the defining narrative for its economic trajectory. The coming months will determine whether the country’s existing policy buffers are sufficient to absorb these shocks or if the “super El Niño” will force a more radical shift in domestic agricultural and trade strategies.

How do you assess the balance between India’s domestic agricultural protectionism and its need for global market integration during this period of high volatility?