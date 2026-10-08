As the People’s Republic of China marked its National Day holiday on October 7, 2026, millions paused to celebrate, but across energy fields, refineries, and service stations, operations continued without interruption. According to reporting by Sinopec News, employees of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) maintained frontline operations nationwide, framing their holiday labor as a practical tribute to the country’s national day.

Securing Energy Reserves in Xinjiang and the Deep Blue

In the remote deserts of Xinjiang, officers and staff at the Northwest Oilfield’s No. 3 Oil Production Plant remained stationed directly beneath drilling rigs and beside producing wells. Operating under harsh conditions, crews focused on reservoir management and accelerating production capacity to strengthen domestic energy security. Meanwhile, along China’s maritime frontlines, personnel with the Shengli Oilfield Ocean Petroleum Shipping Center participated in specialized underwater rescue and diving training coordinated by the national oil and gas pipeline emergency rescue team. During underwater drills, participating divers unfurled the national flag underwater as a distinct acknowledgment of the holiday.

Maintaining Logistics and Refining Operations

Aviation fuel supplies faced rigorous oversight as the Hongfeng class team at the Aviation Oil Jiangsu Branch’s Nantong supply station stood ready on the tarmac. Technicians managed comprehensive aircraft refueling processes to ensure the safe departure and arrival of holiday flights. Further south, nightfall brought no slowdown at the Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Company, where alkylation unit operators maintained routine inspections across elevated pipe racks to secure stable plant operations while surrounding communities marked the festive break.

Global Projects and Domestic Public Services

Operations also stretched overseas, where Sinopec African project teams managed active sites. Yu Hong波, designated as a moving figure in Sinopec operations and manager of the Zhongyuan Petroleum Engineering Company’s African project division, led safety management personnel in conducting hazard inspections at the Uganda 1503 drilling team camp. With relocation construction approaching, project supervisors carried out risk identification and safety briefings to keep operations running smoothly abroad.

Domestically, frontline energy workers combined technical duties with public engagement. At the Yangjiagling refueling station in Yan’an, Shaanxi, newly recruited university graduate Yan Hejin welcomed motorists while sharing local revolutionary history. In Yunnan, employees of the Xishuangbanna petroleum branch entered agricultural fields to deliver targeted farming assistance, working alongside local growers amid regional harvest activities.