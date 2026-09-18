The upcoming Japanfestival in Maintenon-Pierres, scheduled for September 19–20, 2026, places Vietnam at the heart of its cultural programming. Featuring martial arts demonstrations, traditional crafts, and an official poster designed by creators K.mille and Lucie, the weekend event highlights cross-cultural exchange and modern fandom culture.

Maintenon Prepares for a Cross-Cultural Showcase

As the cultural calendar shifts toward the autumn convention circuit, the commune of Maintenon is gearing up for a major celebration of East Asian arts. The Japanfestival, anchoring its dates for September 19–20, 2026, has officially positioned Vietnam as its featured guest country of honor (Japanfestival Maintenon Pierres).

The visual identity for this year’s gathering was developed through a collaborative artistic process. According to festival organizers, the official 2026 artwork stems from the vision of co-creators K.mille, a returning contributor who brought a vibrant, fantastical aesthetic to the poster, and Lucie, who managed the layout and graphic integration to streamline festival information for the public.

The Bottom Line

Event Dates: The Japanfestival takes place on September 19–20, 2026, in Maintenon-Pierres.

The Japanfestival takes place on September 19–20, 2026, in Maintenon-Pierres. Guest of Honor: Vietnam takes center stage for this year’s cultural exhibitions and thematic spotlights.

Vietnam takes center stage for this year’s cultural exhibitions and thematic spotlights. Ticketing Structure: Organizers have finalized pricing tiers, including specific child rates for ages 3 to 12 and free admission for children under 12.

Crafts, Combat Arts, and Contemporary Fandom

Beyond the headline presence of Vietnamese culture, the festival grounds will host an extensive marketplace and exhibition space. Dedicated stands will feature botanical displays, creative design, fashion, manga, illustrations, collectibles, weaponry, cosplay accessories, tableware, traditional kimonos, and authentic tea ceremonies.

Festival administrators noted that admission pricing for the 2026 edition has been carefully structured to keep visitor costs manageable while maintaining high production and programming standards.

Japanfestival 2026 Event Overview Category Details Dates September 19–20, 2026 Location Maintenon-Pierres, France Country of Honor Vietnam Key Attractions Martial arts, crafts, cosplay, kimonos, manga, tea ceremonies

The Broader Cultural Impact of Regional Expos

For pop-culture enthusiasts and martial arts practitioners alike, Maintenon offers a unique intersection of traditional discipline and modern creative expression.