Paramount and Kalyani Unveil Mbada 4x4 Light Armored Modular Vehicle

Paramount and India’s Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited unveiled the Mbada, a new 4×4 light armored modular vehicle (LAMV), at the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition in Pretoria on Sept. 17. The vehicle’s debut marked its first public showing at an international defense show, showcasing a modular platform designed for custom configuration by clients.

Tactical Innovation and Vehicle Classifications

The international defense sector has seen simultaneous unveilings of advanced tactical platforms across different exhibitions.

The BATT APEX is engineered to exceed STANAG Level 2 standards, combining high protection with mobility for multi-role deployments. It carries up to 10 personnel and features a 6.7L V8 Turbo Diesel engine delivering 330 hp through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its protective architecture includes STANAG Level 2 ballistic protection, STANAG 2a/2b blast protection, and run-flat tires, supported by a selectable 4×4 driveline, an upgraded suspension for gross vehicle weight, 20-inch heavy-duty alloy rims, and advanced disc brakes. The vehicle achieves a maximum speed of 110 km/h, a 17-meter turning circle, a 20 percent side slope capability, and an 800 mm fording depth.

Meanwhile, the Kuvasz is engineered for high-threat environments, providing STANAG Level 3a/3b blast protection and Level 2 ballistic armor. Powered by a 6.8L i6 Diesel engine generating 330 hp paired with an automatic transmission, the Kuvasz utilizes a selectable 4×4 driveline, heavy-duty suspension, 20-inch alloy tires, and disc brakes with an air-assisted system. It reaches a top speed of 100 km/h, features an 18-meter turning circle, handles a 20 percent side slope, and accommodates a 1000 mm fording depth.

Strategic Industrial Cooperations

Defense manufacturing partnerships continue to formalize around these vehicle platforms. During the World Defense Show 2026, The Armored Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DefSecIntel Solutions, an Estonian defense company, on Feb. 9, 2026. Witnessed by Estonia’s Ambassador and the Estonian Minister of Defence, the agreement establishes a strategic framework to deliver integrated, field-ready defense solutions in the Gulf region. The exhibition demonstrated this cooperation by integrating DefSecIntel’s advanced sensor, AI-enabled command and control (C2), and counter-drone systems directly onto The Armored Group’s armored platforms.