Sony Releases Firmware Fix for Bravia HDMI Audio and Dolby Vision Issues

Sony TV owners experiencing persistent HDMI audio dropouts, synchronization lags, and Dolby Vision black screens can finally download firmware patch v114.602.170.1 and the subsequent U.S. release v114.603.100.1, deployed to resolve bugs introduced earlier this year by problematic MediaTek Pentonic 1000 chipset updates.

Decoding the Pentonic 1000 Architecture Flaws

Modern high-end displays are essentially specialized computing systems running heavy software layers. For the 2023 through 2026 Bravia generations, including the flagship Sony A95L, Bravia 9, Bravia 9 II, Bravia 8, Bravia 8 II, Bravia 7, Bravia 7 II, and Bravia 5, processing is driven by MediaTek’s Pentonic 1000 system-on-chip (SoC). This silicon handles complex video pipelines alongside Android TV OS implementations.

Users quickly took to online forums like Reddit and AVSForum to document the fallout. Native Android TV apps functioned normally, but routing audio through external media gear—such as an Apple TV 4K connected to an external soundbar—triggered severe audio desynchronization. The delay compounded the longer content played. Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) handshakes routinely failed, causing total audio dropouts and aggressive Dolby Vision black screens.

The Firmware Rollout and Remaining Display Anomalies

Sony initially stayed quiet on English-language support channels, though it later confirmed the firmware-induced faults on its Japanese support website. To combat the rising user frustration, the company pushed out firmware v114.602.170.1 in August, successfully mitigating the Dolby Vision black screen errors tied to external HDMI sources. By mid-September, U.S. owners began receiving firmware version v114.603.100.1, which effectively eradicated the creeping audio-sync lag.

Hardware bugs rarely vanish without leaving secondary side effects. While the latest patches tame audio drift, testing reveals that some displays still suffer from HDMI eARC audio dropouts. Furthermore, certain users now encounter a flickering scan-line anomaly when rendering Dolby Vision metadata. European and U.K. Bravia owners remain on older software builds as of this week, waiting for regional certification and deployment.

Verifying and Applying the Latest Software Patch

Navigating firmware deployment requires manual intervention when automated over-the-air queues stall. Users can check and pull the necessary packages directly from the television interface by executing a simple routine.

Photo: woozad.com

Press the Help button on the physical remote control.

button on the physical remote control. Navigate to the System Software Update option located inside the Help menu.

option located inside the Help menu. Select Software Update or Check for system software update .

or . Execute the prompts to download and flash the latest package.

For those heavily invested in high-bitrate audio architectures and premium HDR formatting, keeping these displays current is essential. As regional rollouts expand, monitoring subsequent patches will determine if MediaTek and Sony can fully stabilize the Pentonic 1000 firmware stack.