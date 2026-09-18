Sony WF-C510 Wireless Earbuds at 46% Off on Amazon

Engineering and Ergonomics Under the Hood

Weighing a mere 4.6 grams per bud, the Sony WF-C510 units rely on an ultra-compact acoustic chamber designed to sit flush within the concha of the ear. Sony engineers utilized soft silicone ear tips meant to create a passive acoustic seal, keeping the hardware secure during high-impact movement. For active users, the integration of an IPX4 water-resistance rating ensures structural protection against sweat and light precipitation during outdoor workouts.

Audio processing relies on Sony’s proprietary Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE). This internal algorithm works to upscale compressed audio files back toward their original fidelity profile by restoring high-range frequencies typically lost during lossy compression. The hardware also integrates beamforming internal microphones capable of isolating vocal frequencies for phone calls, paired with a low-latency multipoint Bluetooth connection that allows seamless switching between two host devices without manual re-pairing routines.

Battery Architecture and Market Positioning

Power management remains a critical constraint in ultra-small form factor audio gear. The Sony WF-C510 delivers a total system endurance of 22 hours, split evenly between 11 hours of continuous playback inside the earbud cells and an additional 11 hours stored within the compact charging case. According to the official Amazon.it listing, the hardware ships in multiple colorways with full cross-platform compatibility across both iOS and Android ecosystems.

At 32.49 euro for Amazon Prime subscribers, this hardware configuration competes directly with generic white-label earbuds flooding the budget sector.